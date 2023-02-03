Read full article on original website
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces first awards through Broadband Opportunity Program
MILTON, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
