Brinkley, the Katherine Tsanoff Brown Professor of Humanities, won in the Best Latin Jazz Album category for his work co-producing “Fandango At The Wall In New York” by Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, featuring the Conga Patria Son Jarocho Collective. He was also nominated in the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album category for his co-production of Ethelbert Miller’s “Black Men Are Precious.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO