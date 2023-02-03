ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

rice.edu

Renowned firm selected for Rice Academic Quadrangle redesign

HOUSTON – (Feb. 6, 2023) – Following a thoughtful search for a design partner that included an invitational competition in the summer of 2022, design work is underway to significantly reimagine Rice University’s Academic Quadrangle. The university’s Board of Trustees has selected an exciting, deeply researched plan...
Rice plans bevy of events to commemorate Black History Month

Black History Month celebrates the achievements and contributions of heroes and innovators who have shaped America, and Rice University is taking part with a full program of events on campus. “Celebrations of Black history seem more and more important of late,” said Catherine Clack, Rice’s associate dean of undergraduates and...
Rice Owls win big at Grammy Awards

Brinkley, the Katherine Tsanoff Brown Professor of Humanities, won in the Best Latin Jazz Album category for his work co-producing “Fandango At The Wall In New York” by Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, featuring the Conga Patria Son Jarocho Collective. He was also nominated in the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album category for his co-production of Ethelbert Miller’s “Black Men Are Precious.”
With eye on future, Rice’s strategic planning process moves forward

Rice University is undergoing a retooling of its strategic plan in order to maximize its impact as an academic institution. “Planning for Rice University’s future is an important endeavor that we officially launched in January and will undergo with intensity over the next 12 months,” said President Reginald DesRoches, who is in his first year leading the university. “Once the process is complete, we will have a plan that will articulate Rice’s vision for the next 10 years. The plan will define how the university will focus its resources to realize Rice’s vision, outline metrics that will allow Rice to measure progress against our strategic goals and propose strategies to achieve those goals.”
