Rice University is undergoing a retooling of its strategic plan in order to maximize its impact as an academic institution. “Planning for Rice University’s future is an important endeavor that we officially launched in January and will undergo with intensity over the next 12 months,” said President Reginald DesRoches, who is in his first year leading the university. “Once the process is complete, we will have a plan that will articulate Rice’s vision for the next 10 years. The plan will define how the university will focus its resources to realize Rice’s vision, outline metrics that will allow Rice to measure progress against our strategic goals and propose strategies to achieve those goals.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO