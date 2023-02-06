ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, DE

Driver charged after head-on crash kills child, injures several others in Newport

By 6abc Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Delaware state police say a driver was likely impaired before a head-on crash Friday night in Newport that left a 6-year-old dead and several other people injured.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on West Newport Pike (Route 4) near Gregg Avenue.

Police say 19-year-old Ariel Williams, of Wilmington, was driving a Buick Rendezvous westbound in the left lane when she crossed over into oncoming traffic.

Her car then slammed head-on into a Toyota Corolla coming in the opposite direction.

Ariel Williams

Police say the 29-year-old woman driving the Toyota was eight months pregnant. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Her baby was delivered at the hospital and also is in critical condition.

Two other passengers, a 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were also taken to the hospital.

The 6-year-old, identified as Milani Carrasco, was pronounced dead while the 4-year-old is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Everyone in the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Williams is facing a long list of charges including Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence of the Combination of Alcohol and any Drug.

Diamond Alpaugh
4d ago

I promise you , my sis better be okay 🤦🏽‍♀️ I can’t believe this !💔

On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
