Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Jewelry theft inside SouthPark Mall

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole jewelry from inside SouthPark Mall. The crime was noticed just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. According to Strongsville police, the thieves broke the security glass at Piercing Pagoda and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry. There...
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio

Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
S & S Dinette Store closing its doors after 54 years

For almost 54 years, S & S Dinette Center in Cleveland Heights has served the community with a personal touch as it filled the need for a specialty dinette store. Now, the family-owned business is offering sales on its already discounted inventory as it prepares to shut its doors. Sidney...
Biggby Coffee location is in the works for Wickliffe

Construction is currently underway for another Biggby Coffee location, this one at the former Amateur Electronics Supply building in Wickliffe. Located at 28940 Euclid Ave. on the corner of E. 290th Street, the Amateur Electronics building, which was once a grocery store, has sat empty for a long time, said Mayor Joe Sakacs.
Crocker Park | Shopping mall in Westlake, Ohio

Crocker Park is undoubtedly one of the best malls you can visit if you want to go shopping. Since, the spaces are spacious, beautiful and it has many stores oriented to the needs of the client, from department stores, boutiques, among other interesting options. Featured shopping stores: Nordstrom Rack, Bed...
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter

The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, according to an Elyria Fire Department news release. Firefighters said crews arrived at Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge around 5:40 a.m. for heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer.
