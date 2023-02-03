Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
Related
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
cleveland19.com
Jewelry theft inside SouthPark Mall
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole jewelry from inside SouthPark Mall. The crime was noticed just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. According to Strongsville police, the thieves broke the security glass at Piercing Pagoda and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry. There...
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
The Macaron Tea Room at Eton Will Permanently Close This Month
Broadview Heights will remain open
Cleveland Jewish News
S & S Dinette Store closing its doors after 54 years
For almost 54 years, S & S Dinette Center in Cleveland Heights has served the community with a personal touch as it filled the need for a specialty dinette store. Now, the family-owned business is offering sales on its already discounted inventory as it prepares to shut its doors. Sidney...
News-Herald.com
Biggby Coffee location is in the works for Wickliffe
Construction is currently underway for another Biggby Coffee location, this one at the former Amateur Electronics Supply building in Wickliffe. Located at 28940 Euclid Ave. on the corner of E. 290th Street, the Amateur Electronics building, which was once a grocery store, has sat empty for a long time, said Mayor Joe Sakacs.
tourcounsel.com
Crocker Park | Shopping mall in Westlake, Ohio
Crocker Park is undoubtedly one of the best malls you can visit if you want to go shopping. Since, the spaces are spacious, beautiful and it has many stores oriented to the needs of the client, from department stores, boutiques, among other interesting options. Featured shopping stores: Nordstrom Rack, Bed...
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
Fallen ‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
cleveland19.com
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies
The cat calls for flip-flopping weather
Teens lodge stolen Hyundai in Burger King drive-thru on two wheels after owner confronts them
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras captured the moment last month when a man confronted teenagers driving his stolen Hyundai through the drive-thru line at a Cleveland Burger King. The victim, who reported his car stolen on Jan. 20, spotted it later that afternoon as he was out looking for it...
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
cleveland19.com
Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, according to an Elyria Fire Department news release. Firefighters said crews arrived at Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge around 5:40 a.m. for heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer.
Comments / 1