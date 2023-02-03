Read full article on original website
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
“An abundance of IQ” | Why 3-Star Luka Toews Needs a Look from Louisville
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS–Three-star point guard for The Newman School, Luka Toews has greatly increased his recruiting stock over the weekend at The National Prep Invitational. Undersized at 5-foot-11, he has been overlooked by prominent Division I programs, but does hold a couple of DI offers from the University of Massachusetts and the University of Rhode Island, among others.
bvmsports.com
Louisville officially off the board as an NCAA tournament champion contender
Filed under: DraftKings Louisville officially off the board as an NCAA tournament champion contender Say it ain’t so, DraftKings. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Feb 5, 2023, 11:45am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Louisville officially off the board as an NCAA tournament champion contender…
Card Chronicle
Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Here’s the U of L recap of Sunday’s hugely important triumph over No. 11 North Carolina. —Pro Football Network serves up a scouting report on Malik Cunningham. —U of L game notes for tomorrow night’s tilt against Pitt are here. —Louisville signee Curtis Williams was in the...
xaviernews.org
Jaxon Panariello Commits to Louisville
When it comes to who is the most underrated in Kentucky high school football, one of the first names that comes to mind is Jaxon Panariello. The Tigers star outside linebacker recently committed to the University of Louisville thus ending his surprisingly long recruitment process. Overlooked by many, he finally got the recognition he deserved.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My weekly AP Top 25 men's college basketball ballot; Now who's No. 1?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Matt Painter’s Big Ten-leading Purdue team earned all 62 first-place ballots in the men’s Associated Press college basketball poll last Monday. That won’t happen this week, not after the Boilermakers lost by 5 at Indiana Saturday. I predict as many as four teams will earn first-place votes.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women get fired up after Walz's T, knock off No. 11 UNC 62-55
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was time for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team to win a big game after a couple of tough losses to ranked opponents in January, but No. 11-ranked North Carolina came into the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon as the ACC’s hottest team, with an 8-game winning streak, including 3 wins over nationally ranked opponents.
fox56news.com
Buzzer-beater ends KSU losing streak in thrilling fashion
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State men’s basketball team had lost four straight games entering Saturday’s showdown with Miles College. Jay “Juice” Murrell was determined to not let it slip to five straight. The Thorobreds star point guard poured in 29 points, including...
TMZ.com
Deion Branch Down To Be College Head Coach One Day After Interim Stint At Louisville
Deion Branch got a little taste of what being a college head coach would feel like when he was thrust into the interim role at Louisville in December ... and now, he tells TMZ Sports he could see himself handling the role full-time one day. The former NFL receiver had...
WLKY.com
Louisville's new disc golf course is now open, and was packed on its first weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plenty of people were out over the weekend to enjoy above-average temperatures, and some of them were playing disc golf on Louisville's newest course. The 18-hole course is at Champions Park along River Road. Construction started on the project last spring, and it cost about $50,000.
John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In Louisville
Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city.
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
WLKY.com
Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
wdrb.com
Louisville Man Wins $50K on Scratch-off
Vince Palumbo of Louisville won $50,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery's $50 500X Scratch-off. Palumbo stopped at Cox’s Smokers Outlet and while he was checking out, one of the Scratch-offs caught his eye. So last minute, he asked the clerk to also give him one 500X Scratch-off out of the dispenser.
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
Louisville expanding eligibility for eviction assistance program
A small tweak to Louisville’s “right to counsel” program for low-income residents facing eviction could double the number of people eligible for assistance.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Kentucky to do just that. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date....
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)
XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
