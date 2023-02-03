Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
Related
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
cleveland19.com
Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
cleveland19.com
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Criminal charges against two 14-year-olds underscore Cuyahoga County’s Kia, Hyundai theft problem
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Criminal charges filed in the last week against two 14-year-old Cleveland boys underscore the scourge of thefts targeting certain Kia and Hyundai cars that social media unlocked last summer. One boy is charged with receiving stolen property after prosecutors accused him of possessing more than two...
Hazmat crew responds to magnesium warehouse fire in Euclid
Several crews battled flames of a warehouse fire in Euclid Monday morning.
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
oberlinreview.org
City Prepares for Next Phase of Oberlin Crossing Shopping Center Development Following ALDI Opening
The grocery chain ALDI opened a new location just outside Oberlin City limits Jan. 19. The store, located at 14885 State Route 58, is the first development in the planned Oberlin Crossing shopping center. The 120,000-square-foot property is being developed by Carnegie Management and Development Corporation and will eventually host retail, restaurant, and office spaces.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Hear moving stories about houses changing places in Chagrin Falls: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If these houses could talk as well as they walk, they would tell you about their moving experience. More than 40 houses and other buildings have been moved from their original location in and around Chagrin Falls. Learn about them at a program 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society& Museum.
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland officers discover man disemboweled in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 32-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning incident in which he was disemboweled. According to police, the incident took place ahead of 2:40 a.m. in the area of West 29th Street and Clinton Avenue in Ohio City. Officers found a man...
cleveland19.com
Jewelry theft inside SouthPark Mall
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole jewelry from inside SouthPark Mall. The crime was noticed just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. According to Strongsville police, the thieves broke the security glass at Piercing Pagoda and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry. There...
Knox Pages
From 30 attendees to thousands: How the Danville Raccoon Dinner became an iconic community event
DANVILLE — Eighty years ago, Clyde Banbury and Clyde Cornell ate raccoons with 30 friends and family in Banbury’s basement. A few years later, the then-annual dinner was moved to the Danville school’s cafeterias and then to the St. Luke’s Community Center due to increased interest.
cleveland19.com
Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, according to an Elyria Fire Department news release. Firefighters said crews arrived at Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge around 5:40 a.m. for heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer.
Chronicle-Telegram
County AFL-CIO asks commissioners to back Harris radio system
Community leaders are continuing to pressure two Lorain County commissioners to move forward with a multimillion-dollar contract to provide new radios to their sheriff's deputies and other interested fire and police agencies. In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to commissioners David Moore and Jeff Riddell, Lorain County AFL-CIO Federation...
Comments / 0