Oberlin, OH

Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH
ideastream.org

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
beltmag.com

Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio.
AKRON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wood from the famous tree featured in the movie, "Shawshank Redemption," is the subject of a civil lawsuit. Dan Dees, co-owner of the property where the tree stood, planned to have the wood milled and made into commemorative items, according to a lawsuit filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by Cleveland attorney Robert J. Vecchio.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: "It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.". When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison's Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, "boot camp."
ORRVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If someone went into cardiac arrest near you, would you know what to do?. Ohio leaders are trying to get more people to be able to answer that question with a 'Yes'. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital each year, according...
OHIO STATE
Chronicle-Telegram

LORAIN – Community members organized a charity dinner to raise money for Anjelina Rodriguez, the 18-year-old daughter of Rosemary Santiago. The 60-year-old Santiago was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing a four lane road on Jan. 19 and Rodriguez was left to begin building her life on her own.
LORAIN, OH
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
MENTOR, OH
Isla Chiu

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Tucked away in an industrial business park in Avon Lake, Sheryl Bott and Shelley Stewart have brought a new kind of factory to the area. The Adventure Factory, 32925 Pin Oak Parkway, opened Feb. 3 with an official ribbon-cutting and fanfare from parents and children.
AVON LAKE, OH

