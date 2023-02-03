ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

wosu.org

Ohio parents accused of using neo-Nazi lesson plan during homeschooling

An Ohio couple has been identified as leaders of the neo-Nazi “Dissident Homeschool” Telegram channel, distributing lesson plans to 2,400 members. We’ll discuss how these groups operate and the investigation into their activities by the Ohio Department of Education. VICE reported that Logan and Katja Lawrence of...
OHIO STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Measles Outbreak in Ohio Declared Over After 85 Cases

MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A central Ohio measles outbreak among children who were not fully vaccinated is now over, public health officials announced Saturday. Columbus Health declared the outbreak finished with no new cases after a period of 42 days -- the equivalent of two measles virus incubation periods. In all, 85 children were known to be infected in the outbreak, including 36 who were hospitalized, city health department data show. All but five of the children were 5 years and younger. None of the children died.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Homeschool co-op supporting white supremacy sends shockwaves through education circles

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some Ohio parents who condone teaching children white supremacist and Nazi views are sending shockwaves through the homeschooling communities and the state legislature. The group is called Dissident Homeschool. It is one of thousands of co-ops homeschooling families use as resources for curriculum, questions, ideas, and social outlets for their children.
OHIO STATE
The Maine Writer

Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
MASSILLON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Lawsuit filed over Shawshank Redemption tree in Richland County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wood from the famous tree featured in the movie, "Shawshank Redemption," is the subject of a civil lawsuit. Dan Dees, co-owner of the property where the tree stood, planned to have the wood milled and made into commemorative items, according to a lawsuit filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by Cleveland attorney Robert J. Vecchio.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows

A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers all in when it comes to nepotism

A law office is like any other business; nepotism is sometimes frowned upon, or even banned. Somewhere else, the practice is cherished. According to Reference for Business, anti-nepotism rules at corporations debuted in the 1950s. Despite legal challenges over the years, these rules are not illegal, though often criticized. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
wcbe.org

Unclaimed Funds Month: Reuniting Ohioans With Their Lost Money

The Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to reunite Ohioans with their forgotten money and is making a special push for that in February. The Division is safeguarding more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property in Ohio. Some of it may belong to you or your loved ones. February 1st in National Unclaimed Funds Day. In this episode of Protecting what Matters, Outreach Program Manager Susie Wagner explains what you could find if you come and claim your money. For more information, visit: unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.
OHIO STATE
midwestliving.com

Getaway in Ohio's Amish Country

Halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio's sprawling Amish Country is one of the largest Amish settlements in the world, with an estimated 37,000 Amish in Holmes County and surrounding areas. Travelers take divergent paths to sample the rural lifestyle. Many people follow tour buses to the museums, Main Street shops and reliable restaurants. But if you're hungering for a slower, more authentic experience, follow the buggies along Holmes County's backroads to the farms and shops of everyday Amish life.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure

As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

