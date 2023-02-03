Read full article on original website
wosu.org
Ohio parents accused of using neo-Nazi lesson plan during homeschooling
An Ohio couple has been identified as leaders of the neo-Nazi “Dissident Homeschool” Telegram channel, distributing lesson plans to 2,400 members. We’ll discuss how these groups operate and the investigation into their activities by the Ohio Department of Education. VICE reported that Logan and Katja Lawrence of...
Bill would allow teens in Ohio to work longer hours
A bill introduced to the Ohio Senate would extend the hours teenagers can work, as long as their parent gives permission.
koamnewsnow.com
Measles Outbreak in Ohio Declared Over After 85 Cases
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A central Ohio measles outbreak among children who were not fully vaccinated is now over, public health officials announced Saturday. Columbus Health declared the outbreak finished with no new cases after a period of 42 days -- the equivalent of two measles virus incubation periods. In all, 85 children were known to be infected in the outbreak, including 36 who were hospitalized, city health department data show. All but five of the children were 5 years and younger. None of the children died.
WKRC
Homeschool co-op supporting white supremacy sends shockwaves through education circles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some Ohio parents who condone teaching children white supremacist and Nazi views are sending shockwaves through the homeschooling communities and the state legislature. The group is called Dissident Homeschool. It is one of thousands of co-ops homeschooling families use as resources for curriculum, questions, ideas, and social outlets for their children.
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns
In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
cwcolumbus.com
Lawsuit filed over Shawshank Redemption tree in Richland County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wood from the famous tree featured in the movie, "Shawshank Redemption," is the subject of a civil lawsuit. Dan Dees, co-owner of the property where the tree stood, planned to have the wood milled and made into commemorative items, according to a lawsuit filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by Cleveland attorney Robert J. Vecchio.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
All society benefits if we say yes to teaching AP classes in African American studies: Mary Robin Craig
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “Why can’t they just be like us?”. “They” were Black people, “us” were White people, and the question was my beloved grandfather’s response to my description of the African American history course I was taking in 11th grade. Most of...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic survey shows access to heart-healthy food a challenge
OHIO — A national survey from the Cleveland Clinic found access to healthy food seems to be the primary barrier to a heart-healthy diet. The price of healthy food and the time and skill needed to prepare meals were the top cited reasons for a lack of access.. The...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland parent wants teacher fired after video surfaces of her calling students homophobic slurs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shocking video from inside a school gives a listen to a teacher berating an elementary school classroom using gay slurs. At least one parent tells 19 News they want that teacher fired. “What are you gay? Purple slippers, what are you gay? H***, h***.”. Slurs allegedly...
ideastream.org
Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows
A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
Ohio coal miner charged with making terroristic threats; Allegedly said he would get his gun and shoot up West Virginia mine
Marshall County Deputies say a member of security at the Blake Ridge Portal in Glen Easton contacted deputies saying Torok told two employees he was going to bring a gun and shoot up the place and that Torok called off work.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers all in when it comes to nepotism
A law office is like any other business; nepotism is sometimes frowned upon, or even banned. Somewhere else, the practice is cherished. According to Reference for Business, anti-nepotism rules at corporations debuted in the 1950s. Despite legal challenges over the years, these rules are not illegal, though often criticized. The...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.
wcbe.org
Unclaimed Funds Month: Reuniting Ohioans With Their Lost Money
The Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to reunite Ohioans with their forgotten money and is making a special push for that in February. The Division is safeguarding more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property in Ohio. Some of it may belong to you or your loved ones. February 1st in National Unclaimed Funds Day. In this episode of Protecting what Matters, Outreach Program Manager Susie Wagner explains what you could find if you come and claim your money. For more information, visit: unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
midwestliving.com
Getaway in Ohio's Amish Country
Halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio's sprawling Amish Country is one of the largest Amish settlements in the world, with an estimated 37,000 Amish in Holmes County and surrounding areas. Travelers take divergent paths to sample the rural lifestyle. Many people follow tour buses to the museums, Main Street shops and reliable restaurants. But if you're hungering for a slower, more authentic experience, follow the buggies along Holmes County's backroads to the farms and shops of everyday Amish life.
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
