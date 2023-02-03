ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild West? Santa Fe SUV Crashes on Paseo De Vaca

SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe escaped a rollover crash on a quiet San Angelo neighborhood street Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Long, the Santa Fe SUV left the roadway on Paseo De Vaca near S. Bishop St., struck a tree and rolled onto its side.
Crash Shuts Down Knickerbocker Rd. Sunday Night

SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash Sunday evening shut down traffic at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Sunset Dr. San Angelo Police sent out a Nixle alert advising motorists to avoid the intersection shortly after 8 p.m. Reporters at the scene say a white SUV and a...
LIVE! Daily News | Crashes, Crashes, and More Crashes

Today on LIVE!, the COVER1 Crew talks about the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
More Injuries on US 87 in 3rd Crash in 24 Hours

SAN ANGELO, TX — A third crash on US 87 north within the past 24 hours happened just after 8 p.m. Friday night near the crossing for Glass Rd. in Grape Creek. Two pickups collided in the southbound lanes of the highway. One pickup came to a rest in the barrow ditch and the other pickup was on the shoulder of the highway.
Arrests for Mail Theft & Car Theft Top Daily Bookings

SAN ANGELO – Six suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours including drug possession, mail theft and stealing a vehicle. 26-year-old Ray Fuentes was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for Theft of Mail, less than 10 addresses,...
Headwinds Hit Coliseum Renovation Bond

SAN ANGELO, TX — Tom Green County commissioners agreed to investigate the options where the county would hold a bond referendum to pay for an approximate $40 million upgrade to the existing San Angelo Coliseum. The remodel envisions expanding the seating of the coliseum built in 1959 from just under 5,000 seats to 10,000 seats (when floor seating is used), remodeling the rest rooms, adding a food court, and adding VIP boxes.
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
Powerball Drawing Tonight Over $700 Million

SAN ANGELO — The Powerball has grown to the 9th largest jackpot in history. The estimated jackpot for the Powerball lottery is set at $747 million with a cash option of $403.1 million. The last Powerball drawing was on February 4, 2023, and the winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, with a Powerball of 10.
City fills engineer, assistant engineer positions

City Engineer Kevin Pate, left, and Assistant City Engineer Zef Mendoza. The City of San Angelo recently named Kevin Pate as city engineer and Zeferino Mendoza as assistant city engineer. Pate has nearly 40 years of engineering experience that span across the defense, energy and civil infrastructure sectors. Prior to...
Arrests for Online Solicitation, DWI & Drugs Tops Bookings

SAN ANGELO – 19 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Possession, Online Solicitation of a Minor, and DWI. 35-year-old Ysaias Rodriguez was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for Online...
Driver Killed in San Angelo was a Holocaust Survivor

"Bob Kahn fled Nazi Germany with his family in the late 1930s when he was 7, and they relocated as refugees in New York. Kahn’s father, Herman, who fought for Germany in World War I, was taken from the family home by Nazis one night in November 1938. It was a night Nazis referred to as Kristallnacht, or night of the broken glass, for the shattered windows in streets during the violent, anti-Jewish demonstrations in Germany, Austria and parts of Czechoslovakia, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum," reported the local paper.
The One Mexican Restaurant In Texas With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

If you’re craving one of the best burgers in Texas, a Mexican restaurant probably wouldn’t be your first-choice restaurant – but it should be, at least with regard to Mendez Cafe in San Angelo. This tiny eatery dishes out a mean cheeseburger, kicked up a notch with the addition of grilled jalapenos and onions. You’ll be hooked after the first bite!
