ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Birchwood Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Gratiot Twp, Michigan

Birchwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Fort Gratiot Township, outside the city of Port Huron, Michigan, United States. The Mall features more than 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are CubeSmart, Dunham's Sports, JCPenney, and Target. Other major tenants include Planet Fitness and AMC Birchwood 10.
PORT HURON, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Host in Utica Sets the Table for Culinary Collaboration

Host Utica unveiled a new restaurant concept in the fall of 2022 — packed with a schedule of chef residencies, a carefully curated beverage menu, and a coworking experience unique to Macomb County. Founder Michael Ivkov and real estate partners Kevin Kostka and Jeremy Galli are behind the multifaceted concept. The first floor of Host is home to a full-service restaurant, and the upper floors of the building provide a natural networking opportunity for members within the additional coworking space.
UTICA, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
103.3 WKFR

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WXYZ

Romeo Winterfest has family-friendly fun on tap this weekend

ROMEO, MICH (WXYZ) — Those looking for outdoor family fun to celebrate winter can head to Winterfest in downtown Romeo from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street from Newberry to Lafayette streets. Area businesses have snowmen outside for attendees to decide which is the best dressed for...
ROMEO, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan

Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland Co. Polar Plunge has big turnout from law enforcement

(CBS DETROIT) - The Polar Plunge is back in Southeast Michigan just in time for single digit temperatures.The Oakland County Polar Plunge at Walled Lake welcomed jumpers from all over the area to raise money for Special Olympics. This year though, was a bit different, with a whole jump dedicated to law enforcement.Sgt. Brad Connell of the Walled Lake Township Police Department says 300 plungers registered this year and nearly two-thirds of them are members of Oakland County law enforcement. "I mean, we started by jumping into a pool," Connell said when recalling his first jump 7 years ago. He...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy