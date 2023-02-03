ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swineweb.com

Long-Term Trends in Pigs per Litter, By Michael Langemeier Center for Commercial Agriculture Purdue University

Key performance metrics for swine production include feed conversion, litters per sow per year, pigs per litter, and pounds of pork produced per sow per year. All of these metrics have improved dramatically over time. Improvements in production performance are critical to controlling production costs and for the industry to remain competitive in comparison to swine producers in other countries and competing meats. This article examines long-term trends in pigs per litter.
satnews.com

Astrocast and Digitanimal ‘count cattle’ with enhanced global livestock management

Astrocast, a global nanosatellite IoT network operator, and Digitanimal, a smart solutions developer in livestock tracking devices and solutions, have partnered to develop a Satellite IoT (SatIoT) solution. Both companies are collaborating to commercialize an unrivaled tracking device that connects to Astrocast’s global satellite network. The SatIoT-based collar will enable farmers to track livestock remotely. This will allow them to adopt Agriculture 4.0 farming practices as they manage their herds. 
potatopro.com

Solynta and FreshCrop sign hybrid potato collaboration agreement in Kenya

Solynta – hybrid potato breeding technology company from The Netherlands and FreshCrop Limited, Kenya’s largest producer of seed tubers, have signed an agreement to collaborate on the development of hybrid true potato innovation in Kenya. By joining forces, the companies will work closely to facilitate future introduction of...
FOX 43

State officials urge poultry owners to take steps to protect their flocks against highly pathogenic avian influenza

As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield reminded poultry owners this week to protect their flocks. Neighbors’ flocks and the Commonwealth’s economy can also be protected by working to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNBC

The 10 best-paying jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $200,000

Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...
TechCrunch

Labor marketplace ShiftMed secures $200M to solve nursing shortage

Nursing shortages were a problem well before the global pandemic, and two years ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics updated its estimate that there would be more than 200,000 Registered Nurse openings each year in the U.S. through 2031. ShiftMed said the new funding will be used to expand its...
KPEL 96.5

State Farm “No New Policies for Some Kia & Hyundai Vehicles”, Progressive Says Rates Are Higher for Some Models

Imagine you are just about to buy a car you've been looking at when you contact your insurance company to get coverage only to find out they are not writing policies for certain models. That's what is happening with some Hyundai and Kia cars if they are trying to get new policies from State Farm in Louisiana. And, it's not just Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Industrial Distribution

German Robotics Firm Wandelbots Expands No-Code Solution to U.S.

Wandelbots, the German-based no-code robotics software firm, recently opened a U.S. headquarters in Chicago to expand its global operations and accelerate human-centered robotics solutions in the manufacturing industry. Its signature software, Wandelbots Teaching, works the same with any robot, allowing users to control various models with no prior programming knowledge.
washingtonstatenews.net

NW Lawmakers Look To Increase Export Promotion Dollars

On Wednesday, a host of lawmakers, including Washington Representatives Kim Schrier and Dan Newhouse, Kansas Representative Tracey Mann, Minnesota Rep. Brad Finstad, Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson, California's Jimmy Panetta and Jim Costa, as well as Maine's Chellie Pingree, introduced the Agriculture Export Promotion Act of 2023. The bipartisan legislation looks to increase funding to USDA export promotion programs, the Market Access Program (MAP) and Foreign Market Development Program (FMDP). Supporters said both programs are key to helping American farmers maintain an edge in the increasingly competitive global marketplace.
MAINE STATE
Recycling Today

Greif rebrands product circularity program

To align with its recently announced 2030 sustainability targets, Delaware, Ohio-based packaging producer Greif has rebranded its product circularity program to be known as “Life Cycle Services.”. The company says the initiative aligns with its 2030 sustainability targets, which were announced in December 2022, including a broader focus on...
DELAWARE STATE

