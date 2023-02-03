ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Among Top Places For Black Americans Economically

As Black History Month begins, it’s important to recognize the many financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face today. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black Americans...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: Gentrification must be replaced with equitable urban development

Gentrification is the process of a low-income area being overtaken by the renovations of wealthy businesses and properties. This process must be stopped and replaced with more equitable methods of urban development. Urban gentrification often displaces communities of color. For example, in the Charlotte neighborhood Brooklyn, over 900 families lost...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

The Inside Scoop From One of The QC’s Top Realtors

Becky McGrath knows North Carolina. A legit ‘townie’ she was born and raised in Chapel Hill, her Dad, a Gastonia native, graduated at UNC Chapel Hill where he later returned to the university to work. “I spent all my winters going to watch Carolina basketball with my dad. After college, I visited Charlotte and fell in love with the place and moved here soon after,” said Becky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
sanatogapost.com

North Charlotte Substation Gets Security Upgrades

NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A construction crew working on behalf of electricity supplier Metropolitan Edison is expected to be back on the job Monday (Feb. 6, 2023) to remove and replace a decaying masonry enclosure at the utility’s Ringing Rocks substation at 2511 N. Charlotte St. near Anthony Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

The Great 28: Black Charlotteans who are shaping our city

As we have done each February for the past three years, QCity Metro is celebrating Black History Month by acknowledging 28 Charlotte residents who have made our city a better place to live, work and play. This year’s edition of The Great 28 includes entrepreneurs, activists, business executives, philanthropists, volunteers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Personal shopping is back at Southpark Mall

One person shot near gas station on Brookshire Blvd. near N. Linwood Ave. Product Test Success: Elissia and Caroline build a tabletop fire pit. Making sweet Valentine's Day cocktails with Two Shots on the Rocks. Chinese spy balloon floating over U.S. headed toward North Carolina. WBTV News at 5:00 interviewed...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy