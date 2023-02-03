Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Among Top Places For Black Americans Economically
As Black History Month begins, it’s important to recognize the many financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face today. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black Americans...
Niner Times
Opinion: Gentrification must be replaced with equitable urban development
Gentrification is the process of a low-income area being overtaken by the renovations of wealthy businesses and properties. This process must be stopped and replaced with more equitable methods of urban development. Urban gentrification often displaces communities of color. For example, in the Charlotte neighborhood Brooklyn, over 900 families lost...
WBTV
Residents to begin moving into first of the three new downtown Concord apartment buildings
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte after a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. People in the Beatties Ford community say they're breathing a sigh of relief because medical care seems a little easier. Months later, questions still remain in Shanquella Robinson's death. Updated: 5 hours...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Inside Scoop From One of The QC’s Top Realtors
Becky McGrath knows North Carolina. A legit ‘townie’ she was born and raised in Chapel Hill, her Dad, a Gastonia native, graduated at UNC Chapel Hill where he later returned to the university to work. “I spent all my winters going to watch Carolina basketball with my dad. After college, I visited Charlotte and fell in love with the place and moved here soon after,” said Becky.
sanatogapost.com
North Charlotte Substation Gets Security Upgrades
NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A construction crew working on behalf of electricity supplier Metropolitan Edison is expected to be back on the job Monday (Feb. 6, 2023) to remove and replace a decaying masonry enclosure at the utility’s Ringing Rocks substation at 2511 N. Charlotte St. near Anthony Drive.
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
qcitymetro.com
The Great 28: Black Charlotteans who are shaping our city
As we have done each February for the past three years, QCity Metro is celebrating Black History Month by acknowledging 28 Charlotte residents who have made our city a better place to live, work and play. This year’s edition of The Great 28 includes entrepreneurs, activists, business executives, philanthropists, volunteers,...
Minority and female owned vet clinic opens in southeast Charlotte
A new state-of-the-art vet clinic is providing services in the Queen City.
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
Charlotte Stories
Mecklenburg County Lighting a ‘Controlled Burn’ at Noon Today
The Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff has just announced that they will be setting the Rural Hill Nature Preserve on fire today as part of a fire-preventing controlled burn. The county sent out an alert noting that residents may see smoke around North Charlotte today between 12pm and 3pm this...
New initiatives roll out from NC Firefighter Cancer Alliance
The North Carolina Firefighter Cancer Alliance (NCFCA) has announced three new initiatives to bring awareness to cancer in firefighters.
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill to open fourth Charlotte restaurant
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill has landed a spot at One South in uptown Charlotte.
Statesville, Iredell County consider incentives for $10.8M industrial facility
Statesville appears to be in the running for a new industrial project.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
Changes to CATS routes, LYNX Blue Line take effect on Monday
Changes to Charlotte Area Transit System routes will take effect on Monday.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities unveil new housing program
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities launched a new housing and health program on Feb. 1.
WBTV
Personal shopping is back at Southpark Mall
One person shot near gas station on Brookshire Blvd. near N. Linwood Ave. Product Test Success: Elissia and Caroline build a tabletop fire pit. Making sweet Valentine's Day cocktails with Two Shots on the Rocks. Chinese spy balloon floating over U.S. headed toward North Carolina. WBTV News at 5:00 interviewed...
Comments / 0