BLOMMERS, FOSTER MAKE HISTORY AS OSKY SPLITS DH WITH NEWTON

Friday night was Senior Night at Oskaloosa High School for girls and boys hoops, and it was a night headlined by the history made by two members of the Indians’ girls team. Osky senior Presley Blommers entered the contest 11 points shy of the 1,000 mark for her career total. Sophomore Dasia Foster was 8 rebounds away from breaking the school’s single season record in that category.
KNOXVILLE CITY COUNCIL AWARDS PARK PROJECT BIDS, BEGINS HEARING BUDGET PRESENTATIONS

The Knoxville city council met last night and held public hearings for improvements to both Edwards Park and Veterans Park. The Edwards Park Improvements Project mostly involves making improvements to the drainage at the park, including the replacement of the outlet structure. 8 bids for the project were received and the contract was awarded to Cushman Excavating for $179,318.90. Work is expected to be done by the end of September.
