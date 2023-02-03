The Knoxville city council met last night and held public hearings for improvements to both Edwards Park and Veterans Park. The Edwards Park Improvements Project mostly involves making improvements to the drainage at the park, including the replacement of the outlet structure. 8 bids for the project were received and the contract was awarded to Cushman Excavating for $179,318.90. Work is expected to be done by the end of September.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO