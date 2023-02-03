Read full article on original website
alachuacounty.us
Animal Welfare Advisory Committee Meeting Postponed
The Animal Welfare Advisory Committee Meeting that was to be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Alachua County Community Support Services building has been postponed to a future date. For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-264-6979 or msexton@alachuacounty.us. Keep up-to-date...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
Independent Florida Alligator
City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan
Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers
When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
News4Jax.com
2 abducted Missouri children found in Alachua County supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in an Alachua County grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court...
usf.edu
Florida blimp executive, and relative of a former state lawmaker, is sentenced in pandemic fraud
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government over $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned after he was accused of federal fraud, too.
wuft.org
Gainesville residents want state investigation into GRU; city credit rating gets downgraded
Members of a Gainesville Facebook group described the relationship between Gainesville Regional Utilities and the people of Alachua County as toxic. The comparison was made last month at a legislative delegation meeting between the Gainesville City Commission and members of the public. Angela Casteel, 47, the administrator of the group,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
WCJB
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced big changes in leadership at their Department of the Jail Friday afternoon. Detention Officer Jon Hoover was promoted to Acting Captain of the Security Operations Division. Sergeant Jerrayllius Roams was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Security Operations...
mainstreetdailynews.com
VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic
The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death
Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
wuft.org
Vintage market scheduled for this weekend in Gainesville as they grow in popularity
Some have overflowing closets. Some are experts at navigating estate or garage sales. Some just love vintage clothes. But all are looking to start local and community-friendly businesses. Vendors from all over north central Florida traveled to Gainesville in early January to participate in the Florida Vintage Market. The festival,...
mycbs4.com
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday evening that left a 36-year-old Live Oak man dead. An SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 near the intersection of CR-139 a little before 8 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing U.S. Hwy 90, west of the intersection.
wuft.org
Egg shortage cracks down on Gainesville consumers and businesses
Sheryl Eddie says the national egg shortage has taken a large toll on her business. Eddie, co-owner of CindyBGoods, said the cost for a case of eggs from the bistro’s distributor used to be $24 to $27. With the shortage making its way to Gainesville, the price has risen to $80.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City shootings injure 2
Two people were injured in separate shootings in Lake City on Friday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched to US Highway 90 at NW Ridgewood Avenue at 8:59 p.m. to the report of a person shot. Officers found a victim suffering from two...
WCJB
Dispute over Gainesville Police’s K-9 unit impacting investigation into deadly shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a shooting that killed two people in Downtown Gainesville, Police called for help from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. However, Sheriff’s officials say GPD’s request to deploy the Sheriff’s K-9 unit was denied because they already had a K-9 on site. GPD...
