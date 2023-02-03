ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alachuacounty.us

Animal Welfare Advisory Committee Meeting Postponed

The Animal Welfare Advisory Committee Meeting that was to be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Alachua County Community Support Services building has been postponed to a future date. For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-264-6979 or msexton@alachuacounty.us. Keep up-to-date...
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan

Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers

When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

2 abducted Missouri children found in Alachua County supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in an Alachua County grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic

The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death

Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper

The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday evening that left a 36-year-old Live Oak man dead. An SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 near the intersection of CR-139 a little before 8 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing U.S. Hwy 90, west of the intersection.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shootings injure 2

Two people were injured in separate shootings in Lake City on Friday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched to US Highway 90 at NW Ridgewood Avenue at 8:59 p.m. to the report of a person shot. Officers found a victim suffering from two...
LAKE CITY, FL

