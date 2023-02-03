ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

illinoisnewsroom.org

217 Today: New Philadelphia designated as national park for being first town legally founded by an African American

With Medicaid pandemic protections ending March 31, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services predicts more than 300,000 residents could lose health insurance. Last year, a letter co-authored by a University of Illinois law professor was cited on the U.S. Senate floor during its debate on the Respect for Marriage Act.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Popivker banned from CSU campus, pending appeal

Cleveland State University banned Rabbi Alexander Popivker from campus for at least two years, the university ruled Feb. 1 – a decision he plans to appeal. CSU designated Popivker, a Cleveland Heights resident, with indefinite persona non grata status with an option to appeal, following a hearing. He was arrested on campus Jan. 25, his third visit there in a month, for violating a student’s temporary protection order against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
kentwired.com

Elect Her conference aims to amplify new voices

While the 2022 midterm elections saw record-breaking wins for female candidates, the demographics of elected government officials is still disproportionately male. The Elect Her training seminar seeks to give underrepresented voices a microphone. The seminar came back to Kent State after a two-year hiatus Saturday to train and inspire a...
KENT, OH
theburr.com

Pakiza Shirinova: Taking Life Day by Day

For Pakiza Shirinova, a graduate student at Kent State University, her future in the United States is never guaranteed. Pakiza has only one year until her student visa runs out and she could be forced to return to Kyrgyzstan. The visa process is a lottery and even with her credentials, it is impossible for her to plan her future in the United States.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in

AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
AKRON, OH
The Maine Writer

Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers all in when it comes to nepotism

A law office is like any other business; nepotism is sometimes frowned upon, or even banned. Somewhere else, the practice is cherished. According to Reference for Business, anti-nepotism rules at corporations debuted in the 1950s. Despite legal challenges over the years, these rules are not illegal, though often criticized. The...
CLEVELAND, OH

