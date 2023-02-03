ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
investing.com

S&P 500: No Fear Can Cause an Unexpected Drop in Stocks

Last week, we saw some nice bounce in S&P 500 after the fed rates decision, when they hiked rates by 25bps, but it looks like they are preparing to finish the hawkish cycle in the next few months. Strong jobs data reported on Friday suggests that there may not be a recession risk, especially not if they will really stop the hiking cycle.
investing.com

U.S. financial conditions may tighten further: SF Fed paper

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks may fall further, and bond yields rise, as the Federal Reserve continues its current round of interest-rate hikes in coming months, according to an analysis published Monday by the San Francisco Fed. Financial conditions have already tightened significantly, starting even before the U.S. central bank began...
Investopedia

Markets Fall as Huge Job Gains Fuel Rate Hike Worries

The Nasdaq led major U.S. equities indexes lower on Friday, Feb. 3. An upside surprise in the jobs report raised concerns that the Fed would remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Shares of tech giants Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) dropped after both companies fell short of expectations in...
investing.com

ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?

ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?. ALGO is currently priced at $0.2572, with a surge of 4.96% in a week, at press time. ALGO is struggling to stay afloat above the 50 EMA. As the 50 EMA and price remains to be above...
investing.com

Possible U.S. debt-ceiling workarounds to avoid default

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As Democratic President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy gird for a protracted battle over raising the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, some observers have suggested possible workarounds to avoid disaster if the two sides do not reach a deal. Here are some...
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.7911% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Sunday, 5 February, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.82. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.059% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.94 and 0.354% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.32.
investing.com

Cummins sees double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2023 on engine demand

(Reuters) - Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) on Monday forecast fiscal 2023 revenue growth between 12% and 17%, anticipating strong demand for its engines used in trucks and other heavy vehicles. The company, which benefited from robust demand for trucks amid a recovery in economic activities and increase in e-commerce deliveries, reported...
investing.com

Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours

Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...

