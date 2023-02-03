Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
US stocks fall and bond yields jump ahead of speech from Fed chief Powell
US stocks fell Monday as bond yields continued to spike on expectations for more hawkish Fed moves. That followed Friday's blockbuster jobs report that raised fears over a tight labor market. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington. US stocks fell Monday as bond...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
Stocks slip as worries about interest rates weigh on Wall Street
Wall Street is slipping on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation.
US stocks drop but end the week with strong gains after latest Fed move and mega-cap earnings
US stocks fell on Friday but finished the week higher after a slew of market-moving news. The Fed hiked interest rates, mega-cap tech reported earnings, and the January jobs report surprised to the upside. The US economy added 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%. US...
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
The 'buy the dip' stock market strategy is about to make a comeback as long as the Fed doesn't move goal posts, Fundstrat says
The "buy the dip" investment strategy is poised for a comeback in 2023, according to Fundstrat. That's as long as the Fed doesn't move its own goal posts on inflation and interest rates. "We think the conditions are warranting a return of 'buy the dip' even with a Fed which...
CNBC
Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
investing.com
S&P 500: No Fear Can Cause an Unexpected Drop in Stocks
Last week, we saw some nice bounce in S&P 500 after the fed rates decision, when they hiked rates by 25bps, but it looks like they are preparing to finish the hawkish cycle in the next few months. Strong jobs data reported on Friday suggests that there may not be a recession risk, especially not if they will really stop the hiking cycle.
3 Dow Stocks That Make for Screaming Buys in February
Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, there are three amazing deals hiding in plain sight.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
investing.com
U.S. financial conditions may tighten further: SF Fed paper
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks may fall further, and bond yields rise, as the Federal Reserve continues its current round of interest-rate hikes in coming months, according to an analysis published Monday by the San Francisco Fed. Financial conditions have already tightened significantly, starting even before the U.S. central bank began...
Investopedia
Markets Fall as Huge Job Gains Fuel Rate Hike Worries
The Nasdaq led major U.S. equities indexes lower on Friday, Feb. 3. An upside surprise in the jobs report raised concerns that the Fed would remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Shares of tech giants Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) dropped after both companies fell short of expectations in...
Turkey's lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira briefly dipped to a record low and its main stock market fell 1.35% on Monday as a major earthquake added to pressures from a strong dollar and the war in Ukraine, as well as a surprise inflation reading.
investing.com
ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?
ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?. ALGO is currently priced at $0.2572, with a surge of 4.96% in a week, at press time. ALGO is struggling to stay afloat above the 50 EMA. As the 50 EMA and price remains to be above...
investing.com
Possible U.S. debt-ceiling workarounds to avoid default
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As Democratic President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy gird for a protracted battle over raising the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, some observers have suggested possible workarounds to avoid disaster if the two sides do not reach a deal. Here are some...
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.7911% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Sunday, 5 February, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.82. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.059% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.94 and 0.354% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.32.
investing.com
Cummins sees double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2023 on engine demand
(Reuters) - Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) on Monday forecast fiscal 2023 revenue growth between 12% and 17%, anticipating strong demand for its engines used in trucks and other heavy vehicles. The company, which benefited from robust demand for trucks amid a recovery in economic activities and increase in e-commerce deliveries, reported...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
Comments / 0