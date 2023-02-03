Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
purduesports.com
Purdue Falls to #4 Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A tough third quarter proved too much for the Purdue women's basketball team to overcome in a 69-46 loss to No. 4 Indiana. Playing their third straight ranked opponent, the Boilermakers fell to 15-7 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten. The loss snapped a...
purduesports.com
Edey Picks Up 6th Big Ten Player of the Week Accolade
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue junior center Zach Edey was named the Big Ten co-Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. Edey picked up his sixth Big Ten Player of the Week of the season, now tied with the late Caleb Swanigan (2016-17) for the most weekly accolades in school history. He is now just one shy of the league record set by Ohio State's Evan Turner (2010-11). For the second straight week, he shared the honor with Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis.
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Take Down Tulsa
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - After being down 2-0, Purdue women's tennis fought for a comeback and beat Tulsa 4-3 to continue a six match win streak. The Boilermakers fought through singles to pull off the victory. Sophomore Tara Katarina Milic played the deciding match at No. 4. After losing a tiebreak 7-4 to drop the first set, Milic cleared the second set 6-4. Tulsa's Myroslava Zelenchuk led the way early in the third set, but Milic fought back to tie the set. The Boilermakers and Hurricanes were tied heading into the 7-point tiebreak. Milic ran away with a 7-1 win to seal the victory for Purdue.
Comments / 0