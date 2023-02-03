WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - After being down 2-0, Purdue women's tennis fought for a comeback and beat Tulsa 4-3 to continue a six match win streak. The Boilermakers fought through singles to pull off the victory. Sophomore Tara Katarina Milic played the deciding match at No. 4. After losing a tiebreak 7-4 to drop the first set, Milic cleared the second set 6-4. Tulsa's Myroslava Zelenchuk led the way early in the third set, but Milic fought back to tie the set. The Boilermakers and Hurricanes were tied heading into the 7-point tiebreak. Milic ran away with a 7-1 win to seal the victory for Purdue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO