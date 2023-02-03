Three decades after the FMLA became law, caregiving responsibilities still knock women out of the workforce

Read full article on original website
Paid family and medical leave supports our families, economy and our best workers
As a society, we must value and support the caregiving work that is essential to raising healthy, prosperous families and to maintaining a strong economy. That is why during this legislative session we have introduced the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, a policy that will not only provide much-needed support to working families but also bring significant benefits to our state's economy.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Social Security Disability Recipients Thinking About Converting to Retirement Benefits-What Will Happen To My Benefits?
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration'sWebsiteas of January 25, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration'swebsitefor any updates; permission given.
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you've paid into the system? First, let's address a common misconception: Social Security doesn't set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you're eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn't have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won't get the money you've paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That's the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren't taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here's who gets what.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Major Changes Coming For American Renters - Will You Benefit?
This week the Biden administration announced a proposal to protect renters. The proposal aims to limit landlords from increasing prices during this financially difficult time. The program outlines the bill of rights of renters and areas of improvement for the government. Access to safe, accessible and affordable housing are all areas to be focused on. Clear and fair leases is also a priority. Landlords will also have to give at least 30 days notice before evicting for non payment of rent. The Eviction Protection Grant Program will also be given $20 million to assist with legal aide for low income tenants. (source)
A woman is ordered to repay $2,000 after her employer used software to track her time
The remote employee had charged her company for 50 hours that were not associated with her job, a Canadian court found. The company used time-tracking software installed on her laptop.
7 Social Security spousal benefit rules every married couple should know
The benefits of marriage don’t stop at love and companionship. In some situations, marriage can result in more Social Security. If you stay married for at least 10 years, those benefits can last even if you get divorced. But the rules for marriage and Social Security get complicated. Here...
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
Woman reacts to employer who says she must pay $47,000 if she wants to quit her job
A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed her reaction to a strict clause in her labor contract. The video by Madi McKenzie (@madi__mckenzie) highlights a new corporate trend hires face. Since the Great Resignation, firms have used bonuses, relocation packages, and training to attract workers.
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
As millions of Americans no doubt marked Jan. 1, 2023 with resolutions for self-improvement for the year ahead, changes to the federal government’s main social welfare safety net are also taking effect this year. The news is mostly good for those already receiving money from the program. Additional boosts...
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
More and More Employers Are Using an Overtime Loophole to Pay People Less
Congratulations on your new role as manager. But before you celebrate, you may want to ask your boss a few questions—and do some quick math.
63-year-old programmer 'learns his value' after company he worked at for 30 years 'unretires' him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. Employees often put up with a lot of exploitation and emotional abuse from their companies for fear of compromising their financial security and thereby disturbing other aspects of their lives. Well aware of the power they wield far too many employers underpay and undervalue their staff while ignoring that investing in the retention of skilled and reliable employees is one of the best business moves they could make. Fortunately, there's a lot more awareness about toxic professional practice and people are slowly learning to recognize their worth and demand fair compensation.
A laid-off Meta worker says she's struggling after not getting the 16 weeks of severance her fellow employees received: 'I'm going through my kids' closet and selling their old clothes'
Meta offered laid off employees a baseline four months of severance pay, except for workers cut from a year long diversity program.
Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete
People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…
The Best Job in the U.S. Pays Over $120,000 And Has Great Work-Life Balance
The U.S. News and World Report ranked the best jobs for salary, prospects and work-life balance.
Employers are suffering from ‘pandemic paranoia’ and they’re scared to let go of workers, according to a global staffing firm
“Pandemic paranoia has set in with employers who remember how hard it was to bring back workers,” Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup, says.
