Three decades after the FMLA became law, caregiving responsibilities still knock women out of the workforce

By Xanthe Scharff
 4 days ago
Paid family and medical leave supports our families, economy and our best workers

As a society, we must value and support the caregiving work that is essential to raising healthy, prosperous families and to maintaining a strong economy. That is why during this legislative session we have introduced the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, a policy that will not only provide much-needed support to working families but also bring significant benefits to our state's economy.
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’

A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Aneka Duncan

Major Changes Coming For American Renters - Will You Benefit?

This week the Biden administration announced a proposal to protect renters. The proposal aims to limit landlords from increasing prices during this financially difficult time. The program outlines the bill of rights of renters and areas of improvement for the government. Access to safe, accessible and affordable housing are all areas to be focused on. Clear and fair leases is also a priority. Landlords will also have to give at least 30 days notice before evicting for non payment of rent. The Eviction Protection Grant Program will also be given $20 million to assist with legal aide for low income tenants. (source)
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
63-year-old programmer 'learns his value' after company he worked at for 30 years 'unretires' him

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. Employees often put up with a lot of exploitation and emotional abuse from their companies for fear of compromising their financial security and thereby disturbing other aspects of their lives. Well aware of the power they wield far too many employers underpay and undervalue their staff while ignoring that investing in the retention of skilled and reliable employees is one of the best business moves they could make. Fortunately, there's a lot more awareness about toxic professional practice and people are slowly learning to recognize their worth and demand fair compensation.
Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete

People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…

