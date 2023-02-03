Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: #2 Catholic Memorial, #3 Hingham Face Off Wednesday; Arlington Now #4
NOTE: These rankings include results from Endowment Games for Pope Francis, Reading and Marshfield . Those results are not included in team records for MIAA Power Rankings. If there is anything the action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament has shown us through two weekends, in addition to some outstanding competition, is that it looks like we are in for a wild ride come the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
GoLocalProv
BLM RI PAC Says Reported Racist Incident at Boys Basketball Game Needs to Be Investigated
The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee is calling for an alleged incident of discrimination faced by Pawtucket high school student athletes at an away basketball game in Tiverton to be investigated. “As a senior and student-athlete at Shea High School, I am enraged, because these are my...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Adrian Hall Was the Father of Modern Providence
Providence has always had corrupt politicians. The city has always had Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design — the destination for students who arrive in September and leave in the spring four years later. And, for decades, Raymond Patriarca helped to distinguish Providence as a crime hub.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train
A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: North Smithfield Mega-Colonial Hits the Market at $899,900
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This is not your average four-bedroom colonial. This home sits on seven acres and is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Add in a three-stall barn. The asking price — $899,900. Property Description:. This is the quintessential New England home you have...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
GoLocalProv
Adrian Hall — The Man Who Made Trinity Rep a National Treasure — Dies at 95
Adrian Hall, the founding artistic director at Trinity Rep. and the person who was most responsible for launching the theatre to national fame, has died. Under Hall, Trinity Rep. won a Tony Award in 1981. He was born in Van, Texas. His death was announced on social media by his...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
GoLocalProv
Historic Narragansett Home Sells for $2,355,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties announced the sale of 119 Boon Street in Narragansett for $2,355,000. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in both luxury sales in Narragansett this year. This is also the highest sale in Narragansett so far this year. The property was...
iheart.com
Police: Daylight In Dartmouth Causes Vampires To "Spontaneously Combust"
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dartmouth Police took a moment to bring some comedic relief to the community on Sunday morning with a warning of vampires being seen "vaporizing" around town. Dartmouth Police wrote on Facebook they are investigating several cases of "spontaneous human combustion" after vampires made their...
‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says
An accused drug dealer who was in court on fentanyl distribution charge Monday has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as he walked along a Mattapan street on a recent Sunday, authorities said.
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
ABC6.com
Providence man found guilty of 2021 murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Monday that a Providence man was found guilty of murder. After a weeklong trial, the court determined 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy shot and killed Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield on Indiana Avenue. Police said he shot DiPanni twice...
School buildings close due to weather-related damage
Smithfield High School and Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will have distance learning again on Tuesday.
travelawaits.com
15 Reasons You’ll Love This Quaint Rhode Island City This Winter
The charming seaside city of Newport, Rhode Island, is more than just a summer destination — it is a bustling hub of activities all winter long. The city perched on beautiful Narragansett Bay is filled with American history, award-winning restaurants, intriguing museums, and stunning mansions. A shining jewel in...
GoLocalProv
Paolino Properties Buying RDW Building
One of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 is being sold. The advertising agency RDW Group is selling its building to Paolino Properties. The price is about $3.1 million. The ad agency transformed a former auto dealership on Smith Street into a working creative space for more...
