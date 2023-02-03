Grammy-nominated Stray Cats’ founder and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker, known for worldwide mega hits that include Rock This Town, Stray Cat Strut, and Sexy and Seventeen, kicks off the new year with shows across the country. He will be live at the Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO