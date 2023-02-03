A judge in Utah did not hold back during the sentencing hearing for the parents of a 3-year-old girl who was tortured and starved to death, repeatedly referring to 28-year-old Brena Emile and 30-year-old Miller Eric Costello as “monsters” during the emotional proceeding. Second District Judge Michael DiReda on Friday handed down sentences of life without the possibility of parole to both Emile and Costello for their roles in the horrific 2017 death of young Angelina Costello, video reviewed by Law&Crime shows.

UTAH STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO