Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, near N.E. 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road near Kearney, MO. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been ejected from a Ford F-150 truck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic Safety Unit investigators determined the man was traveling at a high rate of speed just before his truck overturned multiple times. He was not wearing a seat belt. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Eric B. Starr of Excelsior Springs, Mo. His full obituary can be found here.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO