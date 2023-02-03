Read full article on original website
Epicurious
Penne With Spinach and Ricotta
When making tortelloni filled with spinach and ricotta, I sometimes ended up with leftover filling. It occurred to me that it would make a very nice pasta sauce, so I added a little cream to the mixture and it was delicious—so much so that I’ve been making it just to use as a pasta sauce. If you use packaged baby spinach, it is also very quick and simple to prepare.
Cheddar on toast with sweet leeks recipe by Emily Scott
There is something so good about leeks and cheese together. Nothing else is really needed. Keen’s cheddar 100g (or any good-quality strong cheddar), coarsely grated. Thoroughly wash the leek slices and pat dry. Melt the butter in a large frying pan over a low heat, add the leek and...
Hummingbird Cake
Hummingbird Cake is a dense moist made from scratch banana-pineapple spice cake. Truly a vintage classic yet easy recipe for this cake, very popular in the Southern states. The cake is lavished with cream cheese frosting which makes this irresistible in every bite.
Healthy Recipe: Almond Pound Cake
Pound cake is traditionally made from equal amounts of flour, butter, sugar and eggs. Originally the weight of all the ingredients totaled 1-pound, hence the name!. This recipe is a little different in that we have cut down on the sugar and substituted almond flour for half of the usual wheat flour. The resulting pound cake is a little heavier but has less starch and more protein. Glazing with lemon syrup gives it an extra bite. This cake is delicious as a simple dessert with berries or cooked fruit, or just with a cup of good coffee.
10 best slow cooker chicken recipes for cozy nights in
Slow cookers are lifesavers in the kitchen, especially during busy weeks when (let's face it) cooking is the last thing you want to do after a long workday. In these cases, the tiniest bit of advance planning can have a major payoff: All it takes is a few minutes of prep in the morning, and by the time you get home, you'll have a hot meal waiting for you.
Fish pie with a rosti topping recipe by Rosie Sykes
Fish pie is a firm family favourite – this one cuts out a lot of the work, such as making a white sauce and mashed potato. leek 1, finely sliced, using as much of the green part as possible. hot milk 300ml. cream cheese with herbs and garlic 100g.
gordonramsayclub.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan New Orleans-Style Shrimp
One of my favorite meals ever is the BBQ Shrimp from a restaurant in New Orleans. Don't let the name fool you: the shrimp isn't grilled with a sweet barbecue sauce; it's simmered in a butter and Worcestershire sauce. This sheet pan version is reminiscent of these classic New Orleans-style shrimp flavors, but made much more quickly. You'll want to have some French bread handy to sop up the extra sauce!
The Daily South
Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Spinach-artichoke dip is a classic for good reason, but not all versions are created equal. This recipe strikes the right balance between cheesy goodness and lemony artichoke flavor. Cream cheese thickens the dip and adds a tang, while hot sauce adds a subtle spice. The recipe uses Monterey Jack, which is both folded into the dip and used as a topping. On top, the cheese forms a perfectly salty and cheesy crust along the edges of the skillet.
11 easy dinner recipes for when it's been a loooong week
As a line cook, I spent most of my time making dinner for other people, some time thinking about cooking for myself, and no time ever actually preparing dinner at home. When I stopped cooking in restaurants, this equation changed, slightly. While I now give myself time to make dinner at home, most nights I'm not that interested in spending more than thirty minutes in my kitchen. (I guess Rachael Ray had it right all along.)
French Chocolate Mousse Recipe
Have you ever tasted French Chocolate Mousse? I’m talking about real chocolate mousse, not the instant or quick versions that use gelatin or cool whip. It's not difficult to make, and I promise this will be the Best Chocolate Mousse you've ever had!
macaronikid.com
5-Ingredient Easy Lemon Bars
I saw a lemon bar recipe on TikTok recently and it made me crave the sweet and tangy taste of a lemon dessert. So I changed it up a bit and added a zesty new twist with this easy recipe that takes just five ingredients. It is sooooo good. 5-Ingredient...
Food: Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake
Cooking at home enables anyone to customize ingredients and gain control of the foods they eat. Too often commercially processed items are contain ingredients that compromise consumers’ overall health. This […]
Blueberry Coffee Cake
What could be better than a slice of my Blueberry Coffee Cake? This tender, moist coffee cake is loaded with juicy blueberries, topped with a crunchy, buttery streusel topping, and finished with a sweet-tart lemon glaze.
Upgrade Your Pasta With Lidia Bastianich's Cherry Tomato Method
Some things just go together — like spaghetti and tomatoes. There are good reasons that people associate Italian classics pasta and pizza with marinara and other tomato-based sauces. Tomatoes add a touch of sweetness and acidity to the dish but are neutral enough to pair with your favorite spices, herbs, vegetables, and proteins. Perhaps this strong association is why some forget that tomatoes originated in the Americas, the Aztecs referred to the plant as "tomatl" and Spanish colonists brought them to Europe (per CNN).
winemag.com
Our Favorite White Russian Add-In? RumChata
We imagine that the Dude—Jeff Bridges’s iconic character from beloved stoner hit The Big Lebowski—would be a purist about his cocktail of choice, the White Russian. But if he ever did stray from the drink’s standard formula of vodka, Kahlúa and cream? We like to think he might abide the RumChata White Russian.
Fresh Corn Salsa
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Fresh Corn Salsa.
Brussels Sprouts Balsamic Glaze
Sweet, tangy, caramelized, and savory all-in-one dish. This super easy dish is a must-have in your repertoire. This side dish is delicious all year round and perfect for small gatherings.
msn.com
Friendship Soup Mix
Friendship Soup Mix in a Jar is a wonderful DIY gift from the kitchen. Get the easy recipe and find out how to make the best dry soup mix in a jar. It’s simple to cook homemade soup with the mix, ground beef, canned tomatoes, and water. One of the best gift ideas for Christmas or a housewarming.
Shrimp enchiladas with cheesy pepper sauce, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican dish
An enchilada is a simple Mexican dish that consists of a filled tortilla and covered with a savory sauce. They can be filled with beef, chicken, cheese or shrimp.You name it, they are all good. But these shrimp enchiladas are a Cajun twist on that Mexican dish, covered in an ooey gooey, delicious pepper sauce that is so full of flavor, your taste buds will thank you!
