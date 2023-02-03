Pound cake is traditionally made from equal amounts of flour, butter, sugar and eggs. Originally the weight of all the ingredients totaled 1-pound, hence the name!. This recipe is a little different in that we have cut down on the sugar and substituted almond flour for half of the usual wheat flour. The resulting pound cake is a little heavier but has less starch and more protein. Glazing with lemon syrup gives it an extra bite. This cake is delicious as a simple dessert with berries or cooked fruit, or just with a cup of good coffee.

