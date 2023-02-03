ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Lynwood Park: DeKalb County’s Oldest Black Neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb county’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930′s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood...
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Atlanta Magazine

Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years

Each of MARTA’s 1,500-odd bus drivers has a unique badge number. The lower the number, the higher a driver’s seniority; a new recruit might be assigned, say, Badge #1480. That makes Coy Dumas Jr., Badge #1—who just celebrated 50 years behind the wheel—something of a transportation sensation. The post Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
claytoncountyga.gov

Recruitment Event and Community Opinion Survey

The Statewide Network Morehouse School of Medicine Health Promotion Resource Center, in partnership with Clayton County Health District, is recruiting parents and caregivers of middle and high-school-age youth to participate in activities and programs. To sign up, visit https://redcap.link/statewidenetwork or scan the QR code. #Claytonconnected.
Rough Draft Atlanta

Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation

The family of activist Manuel Teran, who was shot and killed at the site of the controversial Atlanta police and fire training facility site, has called for a transparent investigation into the death of their son. The family held a press conference on Monday morning in Decatur at the same time construction crews – accompanied […] The post Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
