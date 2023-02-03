Read full article on original website
How Fulton County is exploring reparations for its Black community
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is budgeting hundreds of thousands of dollars to study reparations for the area's African American community. The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved. The task force was...
Allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' after video of Clayton County teacher surfaces
JONESBORO, Ga. - Lateasha Boggs was stunned by images circulating on social media, reportedly recorded by some Jonesboro High students, that allegedly showed a teacher pleasuring himself in an empty classroom during school on Friday. "I was just appalled, like 'this can't be real'," Boggs told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes....
Lynwood Park: DeKalb County’s Oldest Black Neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb county’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930′s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood...
Fulton County Board of Commissioners approve new curfew guidelines for teens
The new curfew guidlines say that anyone under 16 cannot be out past 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
DeKalb pauses work by sewer contractor accused of PPP fraud
DeKalb County hasn’t quite cut ties with The Renee Group, an important water and sewer contractor whose founder has been...
College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
A College Park councilman says he was retaliated against for supporting four female city employees — three former manage...
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Former Clayton County employee says she was framed by boss to protect himself
Dr. Katrina Holloway, a former employee of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told FOX 5 she believes she was betrayed and framed by her boss in an effort to protect himself. This is an ongoing investigation.
Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years
Each of MARTA’s 1,500-odd bus drivers has a unique badge number. The lower the number, the higher a driver’s seniority; a new recruit might be assigned, say, Badge #1480. That makes Coy Dumas Jr., Badge #1—who just celebrated 50 years behind the wheel—something of a transportation sensation. The post Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says
The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him.
Recruitment Event and Community Opinion Survey
The Statewide Network Morehouse School of Medicine Health Promotion Resource Center, in partnership with Clayton County Health District, is recruiting parents and caregivers of middle and high-school-age youth to participate in activities and programs. To sign up, visit https://redcap.link/statewidenetwork or scan the QR code. #Claytonconnected.
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
A Fulton County grand jury will consider criminal charges against a former Alpharetta police officer in March, according...
Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation
The family of activist Manuel Teran, who was shot and killed at the site of the controversial Atlanta police and fire training facility site, has called for a transparent investigation into the death of their son. The family held a press conference on Monday morning in Decatur at the same time construction crews – accompanied […] The post Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Stonecrest sues staffing firm over ‘poorly performing’ city hires
In a wide-ranging new lawsuit, Stonecrest officials say the engineering and staffing firm that helped launch the fledgli...
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant, police say
An argument on Saturday evening led to a father shooting his son outside a north Georgia restaurant on Saturday, according to Adairsville police.
‘Her Life Was Suddenly Altered’: Friend Says Georgia High School Teacher Injured In Viral Brawl with Student Is Unable to Walk
Less than a week after a Georgia teacher was captured on video in a fracas with one of her students, her friends are saying her leg and knee are so injured she will need to learn to walk again. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the educator with...
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
