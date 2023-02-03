ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation relief checks in January 2023: which states will issue and how much will they cost

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics summary of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the year-on-year inflation rate was 6.5 percent at the end of December last year, a decrease from 7.1% in November.
Sourcing Journal

How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike

Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
CNBC

Walmart raises minimum wage as retail labor market remains tight

Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour for store employees. Starting in early March, the retailer's U.S. average wage is expected to be more than $17.50. The company, which is the nation's largest private employer, is also sweetening its college tuition program and creating more high-paid roles at its auto centers.
Footwear News

US Adds 517,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment at 3.4%

The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, beating estimates of 187,000 jobs. This number represents a dip from December, which saw an increase of 260,000 jobs and November, which saw an increase of 290,000 jobs, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. As inflation soars, the job market has stayed tight as wages increase across various industries — even as layoffs in tech and other sectors continue to increase — as the Federal Reserve looks to curb demand and inflation. The unemployment rate in December was little changed from November at 3.4%, with 5.7 milllion people...
NBC News

Walmart to raise average hourly wage to more than $17.50 an hour

Walmart said Tuesday it would raise the average hourly wage of its associates to more than $17.50 an hour — up from about $17 an hour. In a note to employees published on Walmart's website, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the retail giant's jobs and invest in its people.
NBC News

U.S. January jobs report crushes expectations

The U.S. January jobs report shattered expectations with 517,000 jobs added last month and an unemployment rate at its lowest level since 1969. NBC’s Brian Cheung has more on what this means for interest rates as many Americans still face recession fears and high inflation. Feb. 3, 2023.

