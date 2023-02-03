Read full article on original website
The US economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January
The US economy added an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January, showing that the labor market isn't ready to cool down just yet.
Jobs blowout: What the employment report means for Biden and Powell
President Joe Biden and the White House can celebrate the report as evidence the economy is continuing to hum along.
Blowout Jobs Report: US Adds 517K Jobs In January, Nearly Triple Economist Expectations
The Federal Reserve is paying close attention to the jobs market as it continues its inflation battle. The Fed hiked interest rates by another 25 basis points this week. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported blowout U.S. jobs market numbers from January.
In an ideal scenario, inflation keeps trending downward without meaningfully increasing unemployment.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed in front of a Chipotle restaurant on October 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Labor Department announced that in the month of September the U.S. added 263,000 jobs as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Inflation relief checks in January 2023: which states will issue and how much will they cost
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics summary of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the year-on-year inflation rate was 6.5 percent at the end of December last year, a decrease from 7.1% in November.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bernie Sanders calls Walmart's wage increase for workers 'not enough'
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blasted Walmart on Sunday after the company announced its plan to begin raising wages for workers, calling the wage hike "not enough" and claiming it should be paying "a living wage." Sanders told MSNBC's Ali Velshi that Walmart raised wages out of "their own self interest"...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike
Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
CNBC
Walmart raises minimum wage as retail labor market remains tight
Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour for store employees. Starting in early March, the retailer's U.S. average wage is expected to be more than $17.50. The company, which is the nation's largest private employer, is also sweetening its college tuition program and creating more high-paid roles at its auto centers.
US Adds 517,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment at 3.4%
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, beating estimates of 187,000 jobs. This number represents a dip from December, which saw an increase of 260,000 jobs and November, which saw an increase of 290,000 jobs, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. As inflation soars, the job market has stayed tight as wages increase across various industries — even as layoffs in tech and other sectors continue to increase — as the Federal Reserve looks to curb demand and inflation. The unemployment rate in December was little changed from November at 3.4%, with 5.7 milllion people...
Walmart to raise average hourly wage to more than $17.50 an hour
Walmart said Tuesday it would raise the average hourly wage of its associates to more than $17.50 an hour — up from about $17 an hour. In a note to employees published on Walmart's website, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the retail giant's jobs and invest in its people.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A surprising burst of US hiring in January: 517,000 jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly a year, the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to cool down the job market to help curb the nation’s worst inflation bout in four decades. The job market hasn’t been cooperating. Consider what happened in January: The government said Friday...
U.S. January jobs report crushes expectations
The U.S. January jobs report shattered expectations with 517,000 jobs added last month and an unemployment rate at its lowest level since 1969. NBC’s Brian Cheung has more on what this means for interest rates as many Americans still face recession fears and high inflation. Feb. 3, 2023.
Walmart Just Raised Its Minimum Wage—What Does This Mean For Retail Workers Everywhere?
Walmart just revealed last week that it will raise its minimum wage for employees, and as America’s largest private employer, this is significant news. As CNN reports, the department store chain’s minimum wage will increase from $12 to $1...
January’s Jobs Report Is a Nice Surprise. But Economists Are Scratching Their Heads.
The U.S. economy added a lot more jobs in January than economists had expected. It isn’t what the Federal Reserve wanted.
Jobs Report Shows Massive Hiring in January: What the Experts Are Saying
Market pros weigh in on the whopping 517,000 new jobs created last month – and a drop in the unemployment rate to 1969 levels.
