WSLS
Former Radford hoops star Cameron Jones passes away
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke native and former Radford University basketball player Cameron Jones has passed away. The university made the announcement via the athletics Twitter page on Sunday morning. Though no cause of death has been released, the outpouring of love and support for the local hoop star has...
tourcounsel.com
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia
Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WDBJ7.com
New Pilates studio wants you to start moving again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new fitness option here in Roanoke that just opened its doors that offers an opportunity for Roanokers to get moving again. The pandemic forced many people home to work out on their own, but the owner wants people to go out and find their tribes again.
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
schillingshow.com
Code red: Social media threat paralyzes Albemarle High School
A “non-specific” social media threat was levied against Albemarle High School (AHS) earlier today. The warning reportedly was “airdropped” to AHS students at approximately 12:45 PM. Concerned for their safety, some student-recipients advised Principal Darah Bonham of the menacing message. Unnamed sources claim that Bonham did...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants to try in Roanoke: Trip Advisor
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re looking for the best food in the Roanoke area, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top-rated restaurants to have on your list.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
WDBJ7.com
Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
WSLS
Stuck in the freezer now, but temperatures bounce back soon
ROANOKE, Va. – The polar vortex is here and we’re shivering on this first Saturday morning of February. Many areas have seen temperatures bottom out in the teens!. While we will warm up this afternoon, it’s still looking like a cold day overall with highs in the low 40s.
cbs19news
Memorial service held for Mark Mincer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
WSET
1 man hospitalized in multi-vehicle accident on Route 460
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Route 460 West Saturday evening. The crash occurred near University Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. One male victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is...
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
WDBJ7.com
Free heart checks available at MinuteClinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is American Heart Month, and that can be a great time to check in with your health. MinuteClinics across Virginia are offering free heart health screenings in partnership with the American Heart Association. Those screenings include checking your blood pressure and cholesterol. Many people may...
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
WDBJ7.com
Arkansas man caught with loaded pistol at Lynchburg Regional Airport
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA officers stopped an Arkansas man from carrying a loaded pistol onto his flight at the Lynchburg Regional Airport Thursday, according to the TSA. The gun was found in a carry-on bag after the bag went through an X-ray unit. Local police confiscated the pistol and...
