Zodia partners SBI DAH for Japan-based crypto custodian venture
Zodia, an institutional cryptocurrency custody firm backed by Standard Chartered, has partnered with SBI Digital Asset Holdings (SBI DAH) to launch a Japan-based crypto asset custodian for institutional clients. The joint venture, SBI Zodia Custody, is owned 51% by SBI DAH and 49% by Zodia Custody, and will address a...
US neobank Oxygen bags $20m Series B, appoints new CEO
San Francisco-based digital banking platform Oxygen has secured $20 million in a Series B funding round and appointed David Rafalovsky as its new CEO. Investors in the round include Y Combinator, 1984.vc, Rucker Park and Possible Ventures, as well as a number of angel fintech investors. Oxygen will use the...
UK’s Shawbrook Bank taps Cashflows to streamline payments
UK-based Shawbrook Bank has partnered with payments platform Cashflows to streamline its business finance payment processes. Cashflows will enable Shawbrook Bank to process its e-commerce business finance collections through a virtual terminal for over-the-phone payments. Shawbrook will also have access to Cashflows Go, which provides transaction monitoring in real time...
Banking Technology Magazine February 2023 issue out now
Cover story: HAPPY DAZE – Banking for cannabis businesses boosted. Welcome to the first 2023 edition of Banking Technology, bringing you the key stories of this year so far and plenty of food for thought on the variety of pertinent topics in the banking tech world. The year has...
In 2023, payments will provide momentum for open banking adoption
Open banking, or “open bank data” as some prefer to describe it, has the potential to reshape the banking and fintech industries by providing consumers and businesses with more convenient and flexible access to financial services. However, to date, any meaningful traction has been limited to the UK,...
Mizuho Bank in core banking tech overhaul with Oracle
Mizuho Bank, one of Japan’s largest banks, has partnered with Oracle to modernise its legacy banking system for international operations. FinTech Futures first reported the news as an exclusive in June 2019. The rollout, which began with the replacement of legacy banking systems at Mizuho’s New York offices, will...
Crypto exchange Binance snaps up majority stake in South Korea’s Gopax
Binance has acquired a majority stake in South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Gopax as part of its ‘Industry Recovery Initiative’ (IRI). The investment, the financial details of which are undisclosed, marks the company’s return to the South Korean market after its exit in 2021. Announcing the deal, Binance...
Cartoon: Tarred with the same brush
This new cartoon illustrates how the collapse of the speculative crypto market continues to impact the blockchain technology sector. Decentralised computing is a natural third evolutionary step in the shift from on-premise equipment (e.g. mainframes) to public cloud computing (e.g. Amazon Web Services). Also, the current web infrastructure is not designed for many of today’s current use cases.
Detected names Mike Ainslie chief financial officer
London-based fintech Detected has named Mike Ainslie as chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. Ainslie brings a “wealth of experience” within the financial and operations industry, Detected says, having served as chief operating officer of World-Check and more recently as CFO at Yell. Ainslie has also served as...
South Africa to pilot national rapid payments programme this year
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is set to launch a pilot of its national Rapid Payments Programme (RPP) later this year which it hopes will help modernise the nation’s payments infrastructure. Currently in the implementation stage, the national payment system forms part of South Africa’s Vision 2025 programme,...
