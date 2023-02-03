Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
Mizuho Bank in core banking tech overhaul with Oracle
Mizuho Bank, one of Japan’s largest banks, has partnered with Oracle to modernise its legacy banking system for international operations. FinTech Futures first reported the news as an exclusive in June 2019. The rollout, which began with the replacement of legacy banking systems at Mizuho’s New York offices, will...
fintechfutures.com
Bank of Nevis International taps Tookitaki for AML tech
Bank of Nevis International (BONI), a Caribbean bank which provides wealth and portfolio management services to clients around the world, has tapped Singapore’s Tookitaki for its anti-money laundering (AML) tech. The bank will deploy Tookitaki’s Anti-Money Laundering Suite (AMLS), which the regtech firm says provides risk coverage, sharper detection,...
fintechfutures.com
US neobank Oxygen bags $20m Series B, appoints new CEO
San Francisco-based digital banking platform Oxygen has secured $20 million in a Series B funding round and appointed David Rafalovsky as its new CEO. Investors in the round include Y Combinator, 1984.vc, Rucker Park and Possible Ventures, as well as a number of angel fintech investors. Oxygen will use the...
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
Randstad CEO: ‘Gen Z employees should be treated like customers–and they want the full package’
Despite a dip in job security, workers are not willing to forgo flexibility and work-life balance, according to Randstad's research.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
msn.com
FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings
(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery. Most Read from Bloomberg. The company plans to consolidate some teams and functions in addition to the...
salestechstar.com
Stord Appoints CFO and CPO
Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Fielding and Chief People Officer Sara Feulner will focus on accelerating Stord’s growth and providing an exceptional experience for employees and customers. Stord, the Cloud Supply Chain leader, announced two additions to its executive team, Stephanie Fielding as Chief Financial Officer and Sara Feulner as...
Endeavor Promotes Maura McGreevy to Chief Communications Officer
Endeavor has appointed Maura McGreevy as Chief Communications Officer, the company announced Monday. McGreevy has served as Head of Communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG, which handles sports, events, fashion and media, and 160over90, a global cultural marketing agency, since 2014. As CCO, McGreevy will lead Endeavor’s global communications team, overseeing...
fintechfutures.com
In 2023, payments will provide momentum for open banking adoption
Open banking, or “open bank data” as some prefer to describe it, has the potential to reshape the banking and fintech industries by providing consumers and businesses with more convenient and flexible access to financial services. However, to date, any meaningful traction has been limited to the UK,...
marinelink.com
OceanPal Names Robert Perri as CEO
Greek dry bulk shipowner OceanPal on Friday announced that it has appointed Robert Perri as its new chief executive officer, effective as of February 2, 2023. Perri replaces Eleftherios Papatrifon, who has served as the company’s CEO since November 2021 and who will continue to serve as a Class II director.
healthcaredive.com
CVS taps new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer
Previous title: Senior vice president, inclusive future and strategy and chief inclusion and collaboration officer, Cisco. New title: Senior vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, CVS Health. Effective Feb. 27, Slate will assume her role as CVS Health’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. The role was...
salestechstar.com
OpenBots Expands List of Growing Partnerships as Part of Its Automation Delivery Services
The bundled and fully featured Intelligent Automation Platform OpenBots adds two renowned companies to its partner network to continue helping businesses grow and expand using world-class automation services. OpenBots is proud to assist companies in carrying out automation workflow solutions that successfully mimic human behavior and interactions on computers, connect...
salestechstar.com
MGO Global Chooses CGS BlueCherry for End-to-End Supply Chain, Warehousing and Logistics Management
Home to The Messi Brand, a premium line of lifestyle apparel inspired by soccer legend Leo Messi, MGO to leverage BlueCherry’s ability to streamline operations and time-to-market. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced that MGO Global Inc., a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio...
ffnews.com
Conferma Pay Announces Appointment of Jason Lalor as Chief Executive Officer
Conferma Pay and Sabre Corporation today announce the appointment of Jason Lalor as Chief Executive Officer of Conferma Pay. The appointment follows Sabre’s acquisition of Conferma Pay in August 2022, and its announcement of a new partnership and minority investment by Mastercard in November 2022 – which was completed on January 31, 2023.
geekwire.com
‘Amazon Market’ filing in Seattle hints at new store format, as tech giant revamps retail strategy
A new filing for a long-shuttered former New Seasons grocery store in Seattle names “Amazon Market” as the financially responsible party for the project, offering a potential insight into the tech giant’s retail strategy. Permit filings have connected Amazon to the project for more than two years,...
UK apprenticeship levy is a £3.5bn mistake, say business leaders
Retailers, hospitality businesses, the tech industry and recruiters have called for urgent reform of the apprenticeship levy, calling it a “£3.5bn mistake”. In a letter sent to ministers, the British Retail Consortium (BRC), UKHospitality, techUK, and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) said the government was “holding back investment” in critical training that could increase productivity, fuel economic growth and raise wages.
csengineermag.com
The Crosby Group and KITO CORPORATION complete business combination – Creates global provider of comprehensive lifting solutions
The Crosby Group, a leading provider of lifting and rigging solutions, and KITO CORPORATION, a leading manufacturer of material handling equipment with 90 years of experience in the development and production of hoists and cranes, today announced the completion of their business combination. Today’s announcement follows the settlement of The...
Layoffs sweeping Big Tech are putting corporate diversity efforts at risk
A few years after promising to change corporate America, some companies are scrapping roles meant to help make their workforce more diverse.
