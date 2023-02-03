ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Bryant splits with BU and Nichols

CUMBERLAND, R.I. -- The Bryant University women's tennis team split a pair of matches against BU and Nichols at ForeCourt this past Sunday. The Bulldogs fell to BU on Saturday before rebounding to defeat Nichols on Sunday. How it Happened (BU) The duo of Manuela Gomez Estrada/Camila Baeza secured a...
Rowing Announces Spring Race Schedule

SMITHFIELD, R.I.- Bryant rowing head coach Stephanie Ricker has announced the team's 2023 race schedule, their first as a full Division I program. The Bulldogs will compete in seven events from March through May. Bryant will open the season on March 25 at Amherst College before taking the trip to...
