CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Panthers extended their win streak to three games in a 91-51 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores. Everyone was firing on all cylinders for UNI as the entire Panther lineup saw the floor in their beat down of Indiana State. Four players reached double-digit scoring while junior forward Rachael Heittola had her best game in a UNI uniform. Heittola matched a career-high three treys near the end of the third quarter for a 14-point game.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO