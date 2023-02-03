ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

unipanthers.com

UNI women's basketball blows out Indiana State 91-51

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Panthers extended their win streak to three games in a 91-51 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores. Everyone was firing on all cylinders for UNI as the entire Panther lineup saw the floor in their beat down of Indiana State. Four players reached double-digit scoring while junior forward Rachael Heittola had her best game in a UNI uniform. Heittola matched a career-high three treys near the end of the third quarter for a 14-point game.
unipanthers.com

Panther wrestling outlast Mountaineers in road dual

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — UNI wrestling capped a solid weekend of competition on the mat on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers picked up a 20-12 dual win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road in Big 12 competition. The Panthers are now 7-0 all-time in duals against West Virginia, and 4-0 under head coach Doug Schwab.
unipanthers.com

Record breaking January performances headline UNI student-athlete honors

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI Athletics is proud to present four outstanding athletes with Athlete of the Month awards for February. The award recipients, voted on by members of UNI's Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) include Rylan Santi (women's track and field, Taylor Hogan (swimming & diving), Tytan Anderson (men's basketball) and Parker Keckeisen (wrestling).
unipanthers.com

UNI swimmers roll at Coyote Invite with six first place finishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. --- UNI swimmers clinched first place in 6 events with a pair of top-three diving performances as the Panther swimming and diving team took to the road for the Coyote Invite in Sioux Falls, and the Omaha Diving Invite in Nebraska. In the 200-yard medley relay, the...
