KEYT
St. Joseph sweeps Mission Prep in boys and girls basketball
ORCUTT, Calif. - There is no doubt who is the King of the Mountain League in both girls and boys basketball. The St. Joseph Knights scored convincing wins over visiting Mission Prep as both the girls and boys stay undefeated in league. The girls celebrated Senior Night with a lopsided...
In letters to the editor: Why not rescue the Shell Beach bench? | Opinion
Save the bench! Since the first week in January when it was first noticed, there have been a few Tribune articles about the bench in Pismo Beach that is about to fall into the ocean due to erosion from our recent storms. The most recent article was in the Jan. 30 issue of The Tribune.
Noozhawk
LAFCO Rejects Request to Expand Lompoc’s City Limits Westward Into Agriculture Land
A request to expand Lompoc’s city limits was rejected after reigniting a long-standing debate about protecting prime agricultural land versus providing property for future development of homes. At the end of a four-hour meeting Thursday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission voted 5-2 to deny including...
From SLO County courthouse to Paso Robles fire station, WPA had lasting local legacy
Nearly 2% of all SLO County residents were employed by the Works Progress Administration in 1939.
calcoastnews.com
February meal, happy hour and other SLO County specials
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.
kprl.com
Sam Blakeslee 02.03.2023
On Monday of this week, a homeless person broke into Blakeslee and Blakeslee in San Luis Obispo. Owner Sam Blakeslee says that was the fourth time he’s been burglarized in the last two years, but this weeks break in led to the disappearance of a lap top and his Apple watch.
Paso Robles Inn Acquired by Private Equity Firm
PASO ROBLES — Two Downtown Paso Robles hotels have been acquired by a new equity firm with offices across the country and in foreign countries. KSL Capital Partners, LLC (“KSL”), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that an affiliate has acquired the Martin Resorts Collection. The collection includes five independent boutique hotels along California’s Central Coast, midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The collection includes Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo Beach, and Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo in Paso Robles. Terms were not disclosed. KSL Resorts, a premier independent management company, will manage each of the hotels.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
Noozhawk
Jesse Mendez Contreras Jr. of Lompoc, 1981-2023
Jesse Mendez Contreras, Jr. was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He left this world suddenly on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 41. He was born to Terry Arellanes and Jesse Contreras, Sr. on Sept. 15, 1981. Junior was the life of the party. He enjoyed and...
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
New retro arcade bar opens in Downtown San Luis Obispo
A new retro arcade bar held its grand opening in Downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday. BA Start Competitive Arcade and Taproom is located at 647 Higuera St.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
calcoastnews.com
Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
See drone video — and before-and-after photos — as crack grows at Pismo Beach cliff
Shell Beach cliff holding a beloved community bench continues to crack.
calcoastnews.com
Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo
The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
mustangnews.net
San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations
In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
UPDATE: Orcutt sinkhole project and road construction
Maintenance crews in Orcutt have been working on repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
