San Luis Obispo, CA

KEYT

St. Joseph sweeps Mission Prep in boys and girls basketball

ORCUTT, Calif. - There is no doubt who is the King of the Mountain League in both girls and boys basketball. The St. Joseph Knights scored convincing wins over visiting Mission Prep as both the girls and boys stay undefeated in league. The girls celebrated Senior Night with a lopsided...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

February meal, happy hour and other SLO County specials

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Sam Blakeslee 02.03.2023

On Monday of this week, a homeless person broke into Blakeslee and Blakeslee in San Luis Obispo. Owner Sam Blakeslee says that was the fourth time he’s been burglarized in the last two years, but this weeks break in led to the disappearance of a lap top and his Apple watch.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Inn Acquired by Private Equity Firm

PASO ROBLES — Two Downtown Paso Robles hotels have been acquired by a new equity firm with offices across the country and in foreign countries. KSL Capital Partners, LLC (“KSL”), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that an affiliate has acquired the Martin Resorts Collection. The collection includes five independent boutique hotels along California’s Central Coast, midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The collection includes Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo Beach, and Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo in Paso Robles. Terms were not disclosed. KSL Resorts, a premier independent management company, will manage each of the hotels.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Jesse Mendez Contreras Jr. of Lompoc, 1981-2023

Jesse Mendez Contreras, Jr. was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He left this world suddenly on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 41. He was born to Terry Arellanes and Jesse Contreras, Sr. on Sept. 15, 1981. Junior was the life of the party. He enjoyed and...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo

The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
mustangnews.net

San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations

In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA

