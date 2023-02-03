PASO ROBLES — Two Downtown Paso Robles hotels have been acquired by a new equity firm with offices across the country and in foreign countries. KSL Capital Partners, LLC (“KSL”), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that an affiliate has acquired the Martin Resorts Collection. The collection includes five independent boutique hotels along California’s Central Coast, midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The collection includes Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo Beach, and Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo in Paso Robles. Terms were not disclosed. KSL Resorts, a premier independent management company, will manage each of the hotels.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO