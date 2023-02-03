Liberty opens its 2023 season on a 10-game road trip, beginning with five games at the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational in Irvine, Calif. Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is the first of 11 nationally-ranked opponents on this season’s schedule. Four Top 25 opponents await in Irvine, including No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 15 Duke, No. 16 Washington and No. 11 Stanford.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO