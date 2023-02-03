ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Set For Season-Opening Mark Campbell Invitational

Liberty opens its 2023 season on a 10-game road trip, beginning with five games at the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational in Irvine, Calif. Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is the first of 11 nationally-ranked opponents on this season’s schedule. Four Top 25 opponents await in Irvine, including No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 15 Duke, No. 16 Washington and No. 11 Stanford.
WBB Game Day: Central Arkansas

• Liberty (15-7, 9-2 ASUN) will tip off a two-game road swing Thursday evening at Central Arkansas (7-13, 2-7 ASUN). • The Lady Flames have won both meetings with the Sugar Bears since Central Arkansas joined the ASUN, including a 64-53 home victory on Jan. 5 and a 79-51 triumph at the Farris Center last season.
Berkman Named ASUN WBB Player of the Week for 1st Time

After leading the Lady Flames to a pair of home victories, Liberty redshirt senior center Mya Berkman has been named ASUN Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in her stellar career. Berkman is the second consecutive Lady Flame to win this award, following Emma...
Skiers, snowboarders thrive in Sunday’s USCSA Rail Jam at Snowflex

After Saturday’s USCSA Big Air competition was canceled due to the low temperatures that caused the irrigation system to freeze atop the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre, Liberty University’s men’s and women’s ski & snowboard teams had the opportunity to showcase their stunts and tricks during Sunday afternoon’s USCSA Rail Jam, sweeping first place in all four divisions.
