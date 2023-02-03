ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event

Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
BURLINGTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Deceased inmate identified

The identity of an inmate who died in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff has been released. In a statement released late Friday the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Garrett Koehler, a 26-year-old white man, was found unresponsive at the detention center on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 5:24 a.m.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
triwnews.com

Minimally Invasive Back Surgery Gave This 74-Year-Old A Fresh Start

CHARLOTTE – Sherry Clayton, 74, has always been active. She loves gardening, traveling and her independence. Like many people her age, she had arthritis – but it didn’t keep her from doing the things she loved. She kept pain at bay by being active, doing physical therapy and taking anti-inflammatory medication.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Charged: daughter, boyfriend steal $20,000+ from elderly mother while she’s in hospital

A homeless couple have been arrested after they allegedly pilfered more than $20,000 from the woman’s elderly mother while she was in and out of the hospital. Nancy Ann Minor and her boyfriend Nicholas James Weaver, Jr. were both taken into custody on Tuesday based on the results of an investigation that the local sheriff’s office launched in July of last year.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy