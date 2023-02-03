Read full article on original website
Zoning ordinances prevent Winston-Salem animal sanctuary from raising money to care for animals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary is all about second chances. "All the animals here come from either some sort of physical or emotional trauma or neglect," said Kimberly Dunckel, Director of Fairytale Farm and Animal Sanctuary. Dunckel and a host of volunteers cared for the animals when...
Urgent need for foster parents in Guilford County: Here's how to help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now there is an urgent need in North Carolina for more foster parents. In fact, things so dire in Guilford County, it’s forcing the Department of Social Services to house some kids in the DSS office building. If you’re interested in helping, the state...
WXII 12
Local Asheboro organizations team up to hold community warming center
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Local organizations in Asheboro made sure those in need were warm and safe Friday night during a community warming center on brewer street. They also provided a warm meal, a cot to rest, and items like clothes and hygiene products. "We are all human we are...
Foster kids temporarily living in Greensboro DSS office building
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a concerning problem in Guilford County. Too many foster kids and not enough foster homes. It's forcing the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building. WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller learned how the problem...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington Animal Services hosts February adoption event
Burlington Animal Services, located on Stone Quarry Road, is hosting a February adoption event centered around Valentine’s Day from Feb. 4 to 25. Any dog or cat can be adopted for $14. Laura Michel, marketing and communication specialist for the shelter, said the facility, which houses several dogs and...
Chocolate Myers cancer diagnosis | What is mantle cell lymphoma?
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Chocolate Myers worked for nearly two decades with Richard Childress Racing in Davidson County. This week, Myers shared he was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma known as Mantle Cell Lymphoma. The diagnosis came after encountering some mild stomach pain. Doctors ran multiple tests including...
WXII 12
Detention officer vacancies rise at Forsyth Co. jail; conditions becoming 'inhumane', inmates say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Inmates at the Forsyth County Detention Center (FCDC) said they are angry and scared now that detention officer shortages are impacting them at the jail. The rise in vacancies is happening after mandatory schedule changes were announced. This is a story WXII 12 News has...
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
WXII 12
Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary looks for help after city finds them in noncompliance with zoning ordinance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheFairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary in Winston-Salem may have to shut down due to a city zoning issue. The farm is located on Wayside Drive off of Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem. According to the city of Winston-Salem, the nonprofit is operating as a commercial business in a...
WBTV
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St. Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident. Turner was charged with communicating threats....
Mount Airy News
Deceased inmate identified
The identity of an inmate who died in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff has been released. In a statement released late Friday the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Garrett Koehler, a 26-year-old white man, was found unresponsive at the detention center on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 5:24 a.m.
qcnews.com
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
860wacb.com
Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
Body found on NC Middle School property
A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
triwnews.com
Minimally Invasive Back Surgery Gave This 74-Year-Old A Fresh Start
CHARLOTTE – Sherry Clayton, 74, has always been active. She loves gardening, traveling and her independence. Like many people her age, she had arthritis – but it didn’t keep her from doing the things she loved. She kept pain at bay by being active, doing physical therapy and taking anti-inflammatory medication.
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
alamancenews.com
Charged: daughter, boyfriend steal $20,000+ from elderly mother while she’s in hospital
A homeless couple have been arrested after they allegedly pilfered more than $20,000 from the woman’s elderly mother while she was in and out of the hospital. Nancy Ann Minor and her boyfriend Nicholas James Weaver, Jr. were both taken into custody on Tuesday based on the results of an investigation that the local sheriff’s office launched in July of last year.
Make sure your contractor is insured. A Kernersville woman learned the hard way
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every time Lisa Kennedy walks out of her house, she sees the giant tree in her front yard. The massive oak towers over the property and Kennedy was getting concerned it could fall. “It’s a big boy and it could do much damage,” Kennedy said....
