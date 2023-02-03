Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for February 2023
With February here, PlayStation is back with another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you get a batch of three or four games free every month. The games are free to you no matter which PlayStation Plus tier you subscribe to.
game-news24.com
Pikmin 4 release date will probably be posted early by retailer on May 2023
The release date of Pikmin 4s could be sooner than expected this year, with some details apparently leaked after a seemingly unexpected announcement on the games stores website. As much as Shigeru Miyamoto, the fifth installment of the series was given a nebulous release window in 2023 when it was first announced during Nintendos September 2022. This new listing makes the game a perfect choice for the publisher as we’re getting ready to begin the summer.
game-news24.com
Overwatch 2 gets a One Punch Man crossover with anyone else except Doomfist
Overwatch 2 has become an ongoing collaboration; linking the games punchiest and brawliest character to the one and only Saitama for the one punch man. The One Punch Man anime is famous for its protagonist and punches a person a thing and ends the existence of another person a day by a second. While you could not be as content as the Doomfist if he didn’t get the same level of instant gratification, his mega-tie will continue with Saitama’s strong spirit of violence.
game-news24.com
Monsters & Memories has expanded its testing to include some real players
The Monsters & Memories has already launched an email inviting fans to watch this indie film indie game by their own pace. The team said this move was crucial to getting the feedback that it needed to make a solid game. The bug fixes, the priorities that we are identified...
game-news24.com
Here’s How Well PS Stores Easy Platinum Games Sell
We wrote in the short span about the easy platinum game PlayStation Store (shovelware, rather) that often plagues the storefronts and became a hot topic among players and trophy hunters. Just how good are these games? Heres an idea, courtesy of an indie developer behind such games. Easy Platinum games...
game-news24.com
Corsairs Legacy demo is released
The matter is not yet reached before the release of a full-fledged prologue. The Mauris team behind the pirate action game Corsairs Legacy released a demo. You can download this from the main game’s page on Steam. In the demonstration versions, you can fight and board seacraft. Thanks to...
game-news24.com
We Want to continue working on the Dead Space Franchise EA
The Dead Spaceremake has received widespread criticism since its debut last month. And a lot of questions have enacted about the future of the franchise. Easter eggs appear to be pointing to a remake of Dead Space 2 being next, while based on Motive Studio said it wants to continue working on the series and has ideas for the future. Specifically, in a recent AMA, the developer mentioned that.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 season 3 brings mythology, more rewards, and massive improvements
For the past nine weeks, Overwatch 2 fans have been enjoying a season full of Greek and Roman mythology that also introduced the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. It was also the season of Roadhog dominance, leading to one of the sequel’s first balance patches outside of the usual initial and midseason offerings.
makeuseof.com
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: 7 Additions You Must Try
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CD Projekt Red gave Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a new lease of life by releasing its next-gen update in December 2022. That could be both the biggest and last Witcher 3 update that adds new content.
tryhardguides.com
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game releases full 11.2 patch notes
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, CD PROJEKT RED’s highly successful digital card battler set in The Witcher universe, has revealed the Update 11.2 patch notes. The highlights include a new Love event, balancing changes, and bug fixes. The new update is scheduled to roll out tomorrow. Here’s the full announcement from GWENT: The Witcher Card Game’s Twitter feed:
game-news24.com
Horizon Call of the Mountain is in the Gold phase. All ready for launch on PSVR2 and on PSVR2
The Xbox 360 release is coming up in February, but its debut will be more eager, as well as the productions aimed at the HTC Pistola – the second of this series, from the second ipod – and the second on the market will include the launch of the Xbox 360 in the next few months.
game-news24.com
Assemble your team the turn-based superhero strategy of the Capes is coming to console
In the fall of 2010 and, now, as a new partnership between Spitfire Interactive and Daedalic Entertainment, caps will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Capes is a turn-based superhero game. It calls upon the most unique strategic call of the city, to be able to take back the city’s original location. This is a place that has been overrun for a few decades, when everything was right. Now it is up to you to get back this.
dotesports.com
Simp: ‘I think our SnD overall is by far the best in the league right now’
The Atlanta FaZe are headed to the winners bracket finals of the 2023 Call of Duty League’s Major Two after a dominant sweep of the Toronto Ultra today—and a big part of that victory was another strong performance from Simp and crew in Search and Destroy. Most of...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top 5 Play to Earn Games on Polygon
Are you a fan of blockchain gaming and looking for a new platform to explore? Polygon, a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, has emerged as a popular destination for decentralized gaming enthusiasts. With its fast and low-cost transactions, Polygon has become a hub for Play to Earn games, where players can earn rewards while they play.
game-news24.com
Aroged: Online action game Crossout got a version of Northern Lights with factions, maps and a custom combat mode
Developers from Gaijin Entertainment released the Northern Lights update for the online action game Crossout. In the update there were some enemies – the Volcano map, the Game Library custom battle mode, a partner named Hertz, and many other items for armored vehicles. The new factions of the game...
EA's Monster Hunter-like has no plans for microtransactions, all post-launch content will be free
Wild Hearts will be getting more monsters, but you're not going to have to pay for them.
game-news24.com
Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Ryuta Fuse
The Poker Game has been remodeled in the years. We have seen the artwork of the new Pokémon tCG cards grow from rich new talents to the many older artists since the first release. To explore the unique and interesting art of The Pokemon TCG, explore the enthralling history of this fun. Today, we will introduce the Russian language to Ryuta Fuse.
game-news24.com
A mystical sound comes to a heart. With the console VR, the music is expected to hit the stage
The action is finished by Horizon Call of the Mountain and is officially entered into the game, if the Guerrilla Games team can report the game again. The game is now ready to go on Xbox VR 2 and is coming out soon. As we can see in the tweet...
msn.com
Arika Working with Bandai Namco on Tekken 7 and Tekken 8
As part of the announcements at Tekken World Tour 2022, Arika’s involvement in both development of Tekken 7 and Tekken 8 came out. Bandai Namco Producer Michael Murray thanked Arika’s Akira Nishitani on stage at the keynote, citing Arika is working on both games. Arika then shared exact details about how it is assisting with development on its official site on February 5, 2023. [Thanks, Resetera!]
game-news24.com
The reboot of Fable is coming in playable form. It implies a production LinkedIn profile
Since it was revealed in 2020, fans of the Fable franchise have eagerly waiting for rumors or new details about the new reboot (and hopefully improved) franchise. Since the introduction of the first release, there has been radio silence from Microsoft and Playground games, and fans are always getting restless. However, it’s possible that we finally have a good idea of how the game goes about – as it appears to be on the producers’ Linkedin website, the development of the game.
Comments / 0