knowtechie.com

Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for February 2023

With February here, PlayStation is back with another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you get a batch of three or four games free every month. The games are free to you no matter which PlayStation Plus tier you subscribe to.
game-news24.com

Pikmin 4 release date will probably be posted early by retailer on May 2023

The release date of Pikmin 4s could be sooner than expected this year, with some details apparently leaked after a seemingly unexpected announcement on the games stores website. As much as Shigeru Miyamoto, the fifth installment of the series was given a nebulous release window in 2023 when it was first announced during Nintendos September 2022. This new listing makes the game a perfect choice for the publisher as we’re getting ready to begin the summer.
game-news24.com

Overwatch 2 gets a One Punch Man crossover with anyone else except Doomfist

Overwatch 2 has become an ongoing collaboration; linking the games punchiest and brawliest character to the one and only Saitama for the one punch man. The One Punch Man anime is famous for its protagonist and punches a person a thing and ends the existence of another person a day by a second. While you could not be as content as the Doomfist if he didn’t get the same level of instant gratification, his mega-tie will continue with Saitama’s strong spirit of violence.
game-news24.com

Monsters & Memories has expanded its testing to include some real players

The Monsters & Memories has already launched an email inviting fans to watch this indie film indie game by their own pace. The team said this move was crucial to getting the feedback that it needed to make a solid game. The bug fixes, the priorities that we are identified...
game-news24.com

Here’s How Well PS Stores Easy Platinum Games Sell

We wrote in the short span about the easy platinum game PlayStation Store (shovelware, rather) that often plagues the storefronts and became a hot topic among players and trophy hunters. Just how good are these games? Heres an idea, courtesy of an indie developer behind such games. Easy Platinum games...
game-news24.com

Corsairs Legacy demo is released

The matter is not yet reached before the release of a full-fledged prologue. The Mauris team behind the pirate action game Corsairs Legacy released a demo. You can download this from the main game’s page on Steam. In the demonstration versions, you can fight and board seacraft. Thanks to...
game-news24.com

We Want to continue working on the Dead Space Franchise EA

The Dead Spaceremake has received widespread criticism since its debut last month. And a lot of questions have enacted about the future of the franchise. Easter eggs appear to be pointing to a remake of Dead Space 2 being next, while based on Motive Studio said it wants to continue working on the series and has ideas for the future. Specifically, in a recent AMA, the developer mentioned that.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 season 3 brings mythology, more rewards, and massive improvements

For the past nine weeks, Overwatch 2 fans have been enjoying a season full of Greek and Roman mythology that also introduced the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. It was also the season of Roadhog dominance, leading to one of the sequel’s first balance patches outside of the usual initial and midseason offerings.
makeuseof.com

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: 7 Additions You Must Try

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CD Projekt Red gave Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a new lease of life by releasing its next-gen update in December 2022. That could be both the biggest and last Witcher 3 update that adds new content.
tryhardguides.com

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game releases full 11.2 patch notes

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, CD PROJEKT RED’s highly successful digital card battler set in The Witcher universe, has revealed the Update 11.2 patch notes. The highlights include a new Love event, balancing changes, and bug fixes. The new update is scheduled to roll out tomorrow. Here’s the full announcement from GWENT: The Witcher Card Game’s Twitter feed:
game-news24.com

Assemble your team the turn-based superhero strategy of the Capes is coming to console

In the fall of 2010 and, now, as a new partnership between Spitfire Interactive and Daedalic Entertainment, caps will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Capes is a turn-based superhero game. It calls upon the most unique strategic call of the city, to be able to take back the city’s original location. This is a place that has been overrun for a few decades, when everything was right. Now it is up to you to get back this.
blockchainmagazine.net

Top 5 Play to Earn Games on Polygon

Are you a fan of blockchain gaming and looking for a new platform to explore? Polygon, a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, has emerged as a popular destination for decentralized gaming enthusiasts. With its fast and low-cost transactions, Polygon has become a hub for Play to Earn games, where players can earn rewards while they play.
game-news24.com

Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Ryuta Fuse

The Poker Game has been remodeled in the years. We have seen the artwork of the new Pokémon tCG cards grow from rich new talents to the many older artists since the first release. To explore the unique and interesting art of The Pokemon TCG, explore the enthralling history of this fun. Today, we will introduce the Russian language to Ryuta Fuse.
msn.com

Arika Working with Bandai Namco on Tekken 7 and Tekken 8

As part of the announcements at Tekken World Tour 2022, Arika’s involvement in both development of Tekken 7 and Tekken 8 came out. Bandai Namco Producer Michael Murray thanked Arika’s Akira Nishitani on stage at the keynote, citing Arika is working on both games. Arika then shared exact details about how it is assisting with development on its official site on February 5, 2023. [Thanks, Resetera!]
game-news24.com

The reboot of Fable is coming in playable form. It implies a production LinkedIn profile

Since it was revealed in 2020, fans of the Fable franchise have eagerly waiting for rumors or new details about the new reboot (and hopefully improved) franchise. Since the introduction of the first release, there has been radio silence from Microsoft and Playground games, and fans are always getting restless. However, it’s possible that we finally have a good idea of how the game goes about – as it appears to be on the producers’ Linkedin website, the development of the game.

