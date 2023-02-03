Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Nebo Teacher Selected Utah English Teacher of the Year
Chris Thompson, English teacher at Spanish Fork Junior High, was honored as the Utah English Language Arts Experienced Teacher of the Year 2023 by the Utah Council of Teacher of English. Mrs. Thompson was selected because she demonstrated a dedication to enhancing the lives of future generations through education. The...
nebo.edu
Science Fair
Some of our upper grade students recently participated in our Maple Ridge School Science Fair. The students worked hard on choosing their project, experimenting, and presenting their findings to other students and judges. We are proud of how hard these students worked!. Congratulations to the following students are moving on...
nebo.edu
Nebo Celebrates our School Counselors
The Comprehensive School Counseling Program strives to have every student in the Nebo School District graduate from high school with the skills, knowledge, and social capital essential for successful transition to the next step towards completing postsecondary options. To celebrate our counselors/social workers, here are just some of the positive...
nebo.edu
Keyboarding Winners for 5th Grade
The following 5th grade students have been chosen to compete in the district keyboarding competition coming up in April. These 13 students had the fastest typing speeds in 5th grade. Congratulations!. Eliza Hickman. Emma Kunzler. Kaden Lamoreaux. Beckham Norris. Micah Barber. Ashton Morgan. Chesirae Wardell. Tate Fausett. Laim Leethem. Liana...
nebo.edu
Crystal Apple Recipients
Major congratulations to Denise Taylor and Marty Davis for receiving the Crystal Apple this year. They are great teachers and show so much love and dedication to their students!
nebo.edu
Stand Strong Students
Students at Art City Elementary earn Eagle Bucks for doing well in class, specialties and during recess times. These students chose to use their Eagle Bucks to be on the web page. Great job!
nebo.edu
Spirit Winners
Last week Mrs. Pearson's class won school spirit on Friday! They were so excited to have Parker back in their class.
nebo.edu
National School Counselor Week
Happy National School Counselor Week to our fantastic school counselor, Mrs. Brindley! This year Mrs. Brindley has implemented our Maple Ridge S.T.R.O.N.G lessons and she goes into every classroom each month to teach different skills to help students be the best people they can be (S.T.R.O.N.G stands for: supportive, thankful, resilient, optimistic, nice, and generous). Beyond teaching us these lessons, Mrs. Brindley jumps right in and helps whenever and however she can and is a very important part of our school. We are so grateful to have her at Maple Ridge. Thank you for all you do, Mrs. Brindley! We love you!
nebo.edu
Faculty and Staff Spotlight
If you could learn to do anything, what would it be?. Complete a project before moving on to the next one.
nebo.edu
100th Day of School
Our younger grade students just celebrated the 100th day of school. Throughout the day, students celebrated 100 days of learning by participating in a variety of activities. Many students even dressed up to commemorate the event.
nebo.edu
First Grade Fun!
First Graders in Mrs. Williams' class had a busy week! On Monday last week, they celebrated the 100th day of school. They each brought 100 things from home and participated in a 100 things museum with other first graders. On Tuesday they had a fun math lesson with Mrs. Nelson from the district. They used Code and Go robots to create greater than, less than and equal statements. They had a blast.
nebo.edu
Santaquin Fire and EMT Visit Mrs. Craig's Class
Mrs. Craig's class had an exciting day with a visit from the Santaquin Fire and EMT departments. This month in Mrs. Craig's EEC class (Essential Elements Class) the students are learning all about different jobs in our community. The Fire Department did such an amazing job helping the class and students to feel safe. Thank you Santaquin Fire Department!
nebo.edu
Registration Opens in March
Online Registration Dates will take place in March. New Kindergarten and returning families will start March 1st. We will have the portal open for returning families to register current students as well as any new students including Kindergarten. We will also have a link on the Nebo website for New...
nebo.edu
100 Days of Kindergarten
Maple Ridge Kindergartners celebrated the 100th day of school! They rotated to each of the kindergarten classrooms to do fun 100 day activities. They made crowns, did 100 day exercises and songs, built with 100 cups, 100 legos, 100 blocks, and 100 linking cubes. They even had cookies that made the number 100! Hip-hip hurray for the 100th day of kindergarten!
nebo.edu
Top TEN Tips for Raising Children with Special Needs
Thursday, February 9, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. This class will go over parenting tips specific for parents of children with disabilities, including:. Contact Heidi Whittaker, Parent Consultant Serving Nebo School District, 801-228-8144 or heidi [at] utahparentcenter [dot] orgtarget="_blank" Slogan. SPARTAN STRONG. BODY HEART MIND. Mission. Our mission is to prepare...
Comments / 0