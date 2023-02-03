Happy National School Counselor Week to our fantastic school counselor, Mrs. Brindley! This year Mrs. Brindley has implemented our Maple Ridge S.T.R.O.N.G lessons and she goes into every classroom each month to teach different skills to help students be the best people they can be (S.T.R.O.N.G stands for: supportive, thankful, resilient, optimistic, nice, and generous). Beyond teaching us these lessons, Mrs. Brindley jumps right in and helps whenever and however she can and is a very important part of our school. We are so grateful to have her at Maple Ridge. Thank you for all you do, Mrs. Brindley! We love you!

1 DAY AGO