Musa and Ryan begin with a brief discussion on the CPS no longer pursuing the Mason Greenwood case (5:33). They then move on to a wild Premier League weekend, as Everton deservedly beat Arsenal in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge (11:43) and Spurs did their North London rivals a favour by beating Manchester City thanks to Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal (19:37). There’s chat about Wolves’ win over Liverpool (27:32) and the rest of the Premier League results (33:50) before heading to the continent for the Milan derby (45:26) and a round-up of some other key games.
