Claremont, CA

The 562

Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced

The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
LONG BEACH, CA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Los Angeles

You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mediafeed.org

University of California Irvine will cost you this much

The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
IRVINE, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana

Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
CORONA, CA
macaronikid.com

12 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne

Are you looking for local things to keep the kids busy and having fun this weekend? You've come to the right place; below is a list of events and happenings over the next seven days (February 4 - February 10) to help you find your family fun!. Be sure to...
UPLAND, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Toddler allegedly abducted in Riverside found safe; mother arrested

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A 3-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted Saturday was found safe in Ontario and his mother has been arrested, according to the Riverside Police Department. Elias Cruz was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside with his mother, 25-year-old Samantha...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
MAYWOOD, CA
irvinestandard.com

Outdoor Adventure Guide Get lost at Quail Hill

The prominent, rocky crown of Quail Hill rises roughly 200 feet above its grasslands. The outcropping stands as a sentinel of the Irvine Southern Open Space Preserve, a network of protected open space lands significant enough to have earned state and federal designation as a Natural Landmark. Hikers, cyclists and...
IRVINE, CA

