In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
In California you will find the best pizzeria in the USAUSA DiarioPasadena, CA
Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced
The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles
You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
Video shows brutal beating of teen outside high school in Jurupa Valley
Parents are calling for action after video captured the brutal beating of a teen at a high school in Jurupa Valley. The video shows a group of teens hitting and kicking another boy as he’s curled up on the ground. “They’re stomping on his head, my son is on the floor in a […]
macaronikid.com
12 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne
Are you looking for local things to keep the kids busy and having fun this weekend? You've come to the right place; below is a list of events and happenings over the next seven days (February 4 - February 10) to help you find your family fun!. Be sure to...
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente.
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
foxla.com
Toddler allegedly abducted in Riverside found safe; mother arrested
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A 3-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted Saturday was found safe in Ontario and his mother has been arrested, according to the Riverside Police Department. Elias Cruz was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside with his mother, 25-year-old Samantha...
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On Campus
An investigation is currently underway after multiple students were ill after consuming gummy bears that were laced with marijuana on Thursday. It all started on Feb.2 when a student at Vineyard Junior High School brought (edible) gummy bears that contained marijuana. That student identity was not released.
foxla.com
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
irvinestandard.com
Outdoor Adventure Guide Get lost at Quail Hill
The prominent, rocky crown of Quail Hill rises roughly 200 feet above its grasslands. The outcropping stands as a sentinel of the Irvine Southern Open Space Preserve, a network of protected open space lands significant enough to have earned state and federal designation as a Natural Landmark. Hikers, cyclists and...
