mpdc.dc.gov

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of F Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two offense that occurred Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the 900 block of F Street, Northwest. At approximately 5:04 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry...
WASHINGTON, DC
mpdc.dc.gov

Traffic Fatality: 3000 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, February 3, 2023, in the 3000 block of 20th Street, Northeast. The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:43 p.m., a 2004...
WASHINGTON, DC
mpdc.dc.gov

Homicide: 1400 Block of Spring Road, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the 1400 block of Spring Road, Northwest. At approximately 4:04 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting....
WASHINGTON, DC
mpdc.dc.gov

Homicide: 3600 Block of 22nd Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the 3600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. At approximately 7:17 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds...
WASHINGTON, DC

