Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City ChiefsLive nation usKansas City, MO
Related
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
KMBC.com
Police arrest man wanted for several crimes in Jackson County, Cass County
BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton and Kansas City apprehended a suspect last week accused of committing multiple crimes in Jackson and Cass Counties. Thyon L. Williams was charged in Cass County with first-degree robbery. He was charged in Jackson County with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts...
kchi.com
Chillicothe’s Weekend Police Report
The report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Friday – Sunday includes 223 calls for service. Officers responded to reports of theft, domestic disturbances, well being checks, and parking complaints. Friday,. 10:07 a.m., Officers took a report of an assault between two juveniles. 11:26 a.m., Officers arrested a 46-year-old...
Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo (KMIZ) Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Edward D. Taylor of Riverdale, Illinois, is dead after drowning on Sunday around 1:20 a.m. in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Taylor drove his vehicle into the pond at Fairfield Inn Suites near U.S. 50 and Bus 13. Troopers say Taylor The post Man drowns after driving vehicle into a Johnson County pond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car
A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings into area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 46-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance. he was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 Cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three More Indicted In Fentanyl Conspiracy
Three more individuals have been indicted in federal court in relation to a fentanyl distribution conspiracy around northwest Missouri, bringing the total number of people charged to 10. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City today announced 22-year-old St. Joseph resident Kaden Bernard, 31-year-old Raymundo Felix-Perez, a citizen of Mexico...
KCK Police responding to overdose call shoot, kill man
Officers spotted the man pedaling away Friday night from a home where they found a man and woman unresponsive. Another officer found the man a half-mile away and fired at the man.
Johnson County driver’s license office to close for nearly 2 weeks
The Mission driver's license office will close for nearly two weeks, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced Monday.
KCTV 5
Officials ID man who drowned after falling through Shawnee Mission Lake ice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed the body of a man who fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake has been recovered. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man. Police indicated the...
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
excelsiorcitizen.com
Excelsior Springs Man Killed in Rollover Accident
Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, near N.E. 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road near Kearney, MO. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been ejected from a Ford F-150 truck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic Safety Unit investigators determined the man was traveling at a high rate of speed just before his truck overturned multiple times. He was not wearing a seat belt. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Eric B. Starr of Excelsior Springs, Mo. His full obituary can be found here.
KCTV 5
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
One Marshall Man Arrested, One Injured in Saline County Chase
A Marshall man was arrested following a chase in Saline County Sunday morning. William Ray Rich, Jr. 29, Marshall, was the driver of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee being pursued by Saline County Deputies around 7:30 a.m., and ended at Routes E and H, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
Missing 1-month-old baby boy located safe; investigation ongoing
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 1-month-old baby boy who had been the focus of a missing person report.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Death Reported at Buchanan County Jail
ST. JOSEPH, MO – A Buchanan County inmate was found dead inside his cell around 7:20 Saturday evening. Sheriff Bill Puett says 31-year-old William McGaughy was being held in a cell by himself at the time he committed suicide. Deputies and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures which were unsuccessful.
Man drowned after driving car into pond near Warrensburg
A man drowned after driving his car into a pond early Sunday morning. It was at the Fairfield Inn Suites outside Warrensburg, Missouri.
Three more indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl in northwest Missouri
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri, including a St. Joseph resident. The Western District of Missouri U.S. Attorney’s office reports 22-year-old Kaden Bernard of St. Joseph has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Also indicted were 31-year-old Raymundo Felix-Perez, a citizen of Mexico who lived in Bethany, and 26-year-old Joshua Stramel of Kansas City, Kansas.
2 Missouri children missing over a year found in Florida supermarket
Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Officers located the woman, 12-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy shopping in Winn Dixie "after disguising their identities," the High Springs Police Department said without elaborating.Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained in jail on Sunday.High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in the supermarket after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle's owner was a fugitive, the High Springs Police Department said in a news release. High Springs is located about 22 miles northwest of Gainesville, Florida.The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since March 15, 2022.The High Springs Police Department said the children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and would be reunited with family members in Missouri.Gilley's court-appointed lawyer from the local public defender's office didn't respond to an emailed inquiry on Sunday.
Comments / 0