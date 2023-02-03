ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos High girls basketball wins SCVAL De Anza Division title; boys team on verge of clinching championship

At the start of the season, the Los Gatos High girls basketball team was still finding its way and searching for its identity. But the Wildcats know who they are now, and that’s as the reigning queens of the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League’s De Anza Division. They clinched the title with back-to-back wins over Palo Alto and Los Altos on Feb. 1-2, improving their record to 18-3 overall and a perfect 10-0 in league play.
