On Friday, January 27th there was a shadow day at Bishop Amat High School available to 8th graders interested in Bishop Amat. This took place a couple weeks after the entrance exam that the kids have to take when enrolling at Bishop Amat. At the beginning of the day some 8th graders answered questions, they answered the questions “What do you think of when you think of Amat?”, “What are your first impressions of Amat?”, and “What are you excited about going into high school”. Three boys responded saying “the baseball team”, “yeah the sports”, and “the academics”. Another boy was asked “What do you think high school is all about?” He responded with “I think that high school is all about preparing you for success after graduating and meeting new people.”

1 DAY AGO