37,510 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

Motley Fool
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. A presence in growing markets like aviation and automation could fuel long-term growth.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term.
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023
American Express beat its fourth-quarter guidance and is expecting further growth in 2023. Its pivot to focusing on younger customers is generating strong performance, as well as giving it a long growth runway.
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Two of these stocks haven't been this cheap since the FAANG acronym came into existence.
Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years
Wood's latest pick lines up with her reputation.
defenseworld.net
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 12,101 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey
Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Buys 947 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)
Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
defenseworld.net
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,461 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 12,550 Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
defenseworld.net
Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Sage Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,544 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)
Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
