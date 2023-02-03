Read full article on original website
Mansion Global Daily: Late Actress Kirstie Alley’s Waterfront Home in Florida Lists for $6 Million
Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world
An Extra-Wide Townhouse in London’s Posh Marylebone Asks £14.95 Million
The seller has repriced the lavish five-bedroom home as the city’s affluent buyers eschew houses for new apartments
A Rare Waterfront Penthouse in Turks and Caicos Lists for $7 Million
It offers far-reaching views of the Caribbean Sea and Princess Alexandra National Park
Mohamed Abdel Wahab’s Former Cairo Villa Lists for $7 Million
The father of modern Arab music’s former residence boasts ornate carved wood panels and a marble exterior
In the Same Family for Four Generations, a Waterfront Rhode Island Mansion Has Sold for $15 Million
The 4-acre estate is more than 130 years old
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will sit on brand new thrones at the King's coronation
Two thrones will be made for the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Each monarch also has a Throne Chair - unique to them - for the enthronement part of the ancient ritual
‘Like a sun on Earth’: Las Vegas warning if dazzling venue built in London’s East End
Stratford residents fear planned MSG Sphere concert hall will ruin their sleep with light pollution
Landmarked 100-Year-Old Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, Has a New Owner
The home, which sold for $6.1 million according to the agents, has a suite of amenities, from water features to a wine cellar behind stained-glass doors
The Investor Who Bought John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen’s L.A. Mansion Is Now Selling It for a Loss
The home, now asking $16.5 million, was also once owned by pop star and upcoming Super Bowl performer Rihanna
Prince William will grudgingly accept Harry’s presence at King Charles’ coronation: pal
Prince William would “much rather” his estranged brother Harry was not at their father’s coronation this spring — but he will “of course” accept his presence if that’s what King Charles wants, a friend of the heir revealed. In an interview with The Daily Beast this week, William’s unnamed “personal friend” said there is little to no hope for a reconciliation between the royal siblings before the May 6 coronation. “If it was William’s coronation, Harry wouldn’t be on the (guest) list,” the friend said. “It’s no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn’t there after everything he has said...
Prince Harry May Fly to England for 48 Hours to Attend King Charles' Coronation
Today in the endless speculation over whether Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles' upcoming coronation (despite the fact that he and the royals aren't on speaking terms): It looks like Harry might make the trip. Sources told The Daily Mail that Harry could make a quick 48 hour...
‘Late Late Show’ Host James Corden Lists $22 Million Los Angeles Home
The TV personality has owned the seven-bedroom house built in 1997 for five years
King Charles Brings in Archbishop of Canterbury to Broker Peace Deal Between Prince William and Prince Harry
The King wants Harry at the Coronation; William is apparently less enthused.
King Charles III wants the royal palaces to be accessible to citizens and tourists
King Charles III has no intention of moving to Buckingham Palace, which has been the outstanding symbol of the royal house in modern times. The late Queen Elizabeth II never 'adored' this palace, to the point of living in Windsor and Balmoral castles during her last years of life. For his part, King Charles III follows in his mother's footsteps, and after 20 years of enjoying Clarence House, he decided not to take Buckingham Palace as his new home.
Robbie Williams suffers new hurdle in bid to build pool and gym at £17.5million home
Robbie Williams, 48, has hit another stumbling block in his attempts to build an underground swimming pool and gym at his £17.5million London home.
Architectural Gem in L.A.’s Venice Beach Lives Like a Private Botanical Garden
Just a block from the neighborhood’s bustling shopping and dining district, this modern residence provides indoor-outdoor living without sacrificing privacy
King Charles makes major changes to upcoming coronation
King Charles will not wear the traditional costume on Coronation Day. The 74-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September - is set to receive his coronation ceremony on May 6 but has reportedly opted to wear a military uniform because the traditional breeches are "too dated."
