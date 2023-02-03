Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball prepares for a busy week as they take on IUP on Monday, February 6th, at home with two more games to go. They follow that with Slippery Rock on the road on Wednesday, February 8th, and Cal (Pa.) at home on Saturday, February 11th. The Lakers are currently 8-7 in conference play, and with seven games remaining in the regular season, are looking to make a push to secure the playoffs.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO