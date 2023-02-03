Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball Readies for Busy Week
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball prepares for a busy week as they take on IUP on Monday, February 6th, at home with two more games to go. They follow that with Slippery Rock on the road on Wednesday, February 8th, and Cal (Pa.) at home on Saturday, February 11th. The Lakers are currently 8-7 in conference play, and with seven games remaining in the regular season, are looking to make a push to secure the playoffs.
Lakers Down Top-Ranked Crimson Hawks
Erie, Pa. - It was a night full of major moments for the Lakers as they managed to get the victory over IUP and bring their 33-game win streak to an end. The number one team in the country and previously unbeaten Crimson Hawks were held under 50 points for the first time in nealry a decade as they were clipped by Mercyhurst in the 62-49 historic win.
Women's Water Polo Comes Up Short Against Mount St. Mary's
Emmitsburg, MD – Mercyhurst Women's Water Polo falls to Mount St. Mary's in the second match of the season. Despite putting forth a strong effort, the Lakers came up short, as the Mountaineers won the game by a score of 15-4. First Half. The Lakers continued their busy weekend...
