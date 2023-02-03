Read full article on original website
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Is a Surprise Coming for Itau Unibanco (ITUB) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Itau Unibanco is seeing...
Is Trending Stock Apple Inc. (AAPL) a Buy Now?
Apple (AAPL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of VOOG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: VOOG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $252.19 per unit.
Earnings Previews: Ford, Starbucks, US Steel
In addition to the big tech firms reporting quarterly results after markets close Thursday, these three companies are also will post their earnings.
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Commercial Metals (CMC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $58.09 in the previous session. Commercial Metals has gained 17.1% since the start of the year compared to the 9% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 23.4% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is a Trending Stock
Diamondback Energy (FANG) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this energy exploration and production company have returned +0.2% over the past month...
State Street Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares...
State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
ATI's Earnings In Line With Estimates in Q4, Revenues Beat
ATI Inc. (. ATI - Free Report) reported earnings of $76.9 million or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of $29.8 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s net sales...
CITIC Securities International Cuts Stake in Dingdong (DDL)
Fintel reports that CITIC Securities International has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.52MM shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (each two representing three ) (DDL). This represents 3.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 6, 2022 they reported 15.02MM shares and 5.00% of...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
State Street Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy (BTU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.57MM shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). This represents 3.87% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.12MM shares and 7.94% of the company, a decrease in shares...
2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell
There are plenty of reasons why many investors enjoy holding shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), one of the world's largest healthcare businesses. With the company's impressive track record of dividend payments and its pipeline's massive throughput of new medicines, it's clear that this stock will be around for the foreseeable future.
