Wave 3
Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
quicksie983.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Grayson County Shooting Death
Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in Grayson County. On Thursday morning, Post 4 Troopers responded to a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to help investigate a shooting that took place in the community of Short Creek. Preliminary investigation showed that two men who were neighbors had a confrontation over a dog. One of the men, identified as 42 year old Michael Baker of Falls of Rough, shot the other man who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim has not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.
wcluradio.com
Neighbor charged in alleged shooting death of man over dog
LEITCHFIELD — A Grayson County man was allegedly shot to death last week after an argument with his neighbor about a dog. Kentucky State Police said Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was killed during the altercation. Michael Baker, 42, is charged with the killing near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in the Short Creek community. It happened sometime before 10:39 a.m.
14news.com
Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
k105.com
Morgantown woman arrested after illegally entering residence while homeowners were at church
A Morgantown woman has been arrested on a burglary charge after being accused of entering a home while the owners were at church. On Sunday, Morgantown police responded to a residence on Veteran’s Way after the homeowners surveillance video showed a woman, 56-year-old Kebra Howe, illegally enter the home, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor.
wevv.com
Man in critical condition after Tuesday morning crash in Daviess County
One person is in critical condition after a crash that happened in Daviess County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says first responders went to the scene of a crash at the intersection of US Highway 60 E and Hawes Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
WBKO
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 30, Grayson County deputies responded to a report that a man had been stabbed by his stepson, during an altercation. Deputies found Timothy Joshua “Josh” Higdon with stab wounds to his chest, which he would later succumb to at UofL Hospital.
14news.com
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
WLKY.com
Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
Old Hartford/Fairview Drive Roundabout Construction Underway in Daviess County, KY
Construction has begun on the new roundabout at the Old Hartford and Fairview Drive intersection in Owensboro. It's intended to slow drivers down, reduce congestion, and make the streets safer, but with the roundabout's proximity to Daviess County High School, do you feel like this is a good thing?. You've...
14news.com
New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband was in court Monday. 59-year-old Lisa Harris’ trial is now set in Crawford County for April 10. Court officials say jury selection starts at 8:30 a.m. A investigation by Indiana State showed how Harris shot...
k105.com
Butler Co. authorities accuse 2 women of dealing methamphetamine in organized crime conspiracy
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Warren County women with distributing methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime. Butler County deputies, as part of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant at 1276 Petros Browning Road, according to a report by the Beech Tree News. The search warrant location is in Warren County between Rockfield and South Union and was conducted after a traffic stop where police found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine.
wdrb.com
Radcliff family loses everything after mobile home fire, donations being collected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend. A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
Hardin County family in need of assistance after devastating house fire
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County family is in need of dire assistance after a house fire destroyed everything they owned over the weekend. John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools, said the family of a student who attends Meadow View Elementary School "just hasn't been able to find any help."
104.1 WIKY
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
wdrb.com
Bardstown High School staffer under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave. The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4. The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of...
wevv.com
Daviess County Sheriff's Office warns of online payment app scams
A scam alert out of Daviess County, Kentucky, residents need to be aware of. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says they've been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online and through the mail. The scam involved asking someone to send their banking information or to money cards with the...
Owensboro Fire Department briefs busy week of runs
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Owensboro Fire Department kept busy this week, they say many of their runs could have been avoided. Fire officials urge the importance of proper upkeep of alarms and appropriate use of 911. Due to the lack of it, OFD says over a quarter of the 82 incidents they ran […]
