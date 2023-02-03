ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

Wave 3

Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Kentucky State Police Investigate Grayson County Shooting Death

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in Grayson County. On Thursday morning, Post 4 Troopers responded to a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to help investigate a shooting that took place in the community of Short Creek. Preliminary investigation showed that two men who were neighbors had a confrontation over a dog. One of the men, identified as 42 year old Michael Baker of Falls of Rough, shot the other man who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim has not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Neighbor charged in alleged shooting death of man over dog

LEITCHFIELD — A Grayson County man was allegedly shot to death last week after an argument with his neighbor about a dog. Kentucky State Police said Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was killed during the altercation. Michael Baker, 42, is charged with the killing near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in the Short Creek community. It happened sometime before 10:39 a.m.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Morgantown woman arrested after illegally entering residence while homeowners were at church

A Morgantown woman has been arrested on a burglary charge after being accused of entering a home while the owners were at church. On Sunday, Morgantown police responded to a residence on Veteran’s Way after the homeowners surveillance video showed a woman, 56-year-old Kebra Howe, illegally enter the home, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor.
MORGANTOWN, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
OWENSBORO, KY
WLKY.com

Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

New trial date to be set for Newburgh woman accused of killing husband

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband was in court Monday. 59-year-old Lisa Harris’ trial is now set in Crawford County for April 10. Court officials say jury selection starts at 8:30 a.m. A investigation by Indiana State showed how Harris shot...
NEWBURGH, IN
k105.com

Butler Co. authorities accuse 2 women of dealing methamphetamine in organized crime conspiracy

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Warren County women with distributing methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime. Butler County deputies, as part of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant at 1276 Petros Browning Road, according to a report by the Beech Tree News. The search warrant location is in Warren County between Rockfield and South Union and was conducted after a traffic stop where police found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked

Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
OWENSBORO, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Daviess County Sheriff's Office warns of online payment app scams

A scam alert out of Daviess County, Kentucky, residents need to be aware of. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says they've been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online and through the mail. The scam involved asking someone to send their banking information or to money cards with the...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Fire Department briefs busy week of runs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Owensboro Fire Department kept busy this week, they say many of their runs could have been avoided. Fire officials urge the importance of proper upkeep of alarms and appropriate use of 911. Due to the lack of it, OFD says over a quarter of the 82 incidents they ran […]
OWENSBORO, KY

