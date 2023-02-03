ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Our Views: Louisiana may be the worst place to be a woman, but it doesn't have to be

When someone claims a state is bad for the health and safety of more than half its residents, it’s going to raise eyebrows. Such was the case with a recent news story by reporter Emily Woodruff, which quoted Michelle Jeanis, a criminal justice professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, asserting that ''Louisiana is the worst place to be a woman.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Law & Crime

At DeSantis’ Urging, Florida Republicans Introduce Bills to Eliminate Unanimous Jury Requirement in Death Penalty Cases

Florida Republicans are pushing to change the law to eliminate the need for juries to be unanimous to sentence a defendant to death. The change comes as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ sweeping criminal justice plan, which he has said is related to the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people, but narrowly avoided a death sentence when one juror refused to vote for capital punishment.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia man sentenced for his part in the Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Joshua Haynes of Covington, Virginia, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars and 36 months of supervised release for his part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Prosecutors said Haynes entered the U.S. Capitol, smashed and stomped equipment at a media staging area, and helped...
COVINGTON, VA
The Atlantic

Florida Has a Right to Destroy its Universities

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Elections have consequences. Florida’s governor has decided to root out wrong-think at one of Florida’s public colleges, and his harebrained meddling will likely harm the school, but he has every right to do it.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. Republicans’ 2024 magical thinking March 2023 cover story: We’ve lost the plot. Montana’s Black mayor Florida’s Soviet CommissarsFlorida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has set out to ruin...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Attorneys, advocates seek stay of execution for Missouri man

An attorney for Raheem Taylor is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a “constitutionally intolerable event” — the potential execution of an innocent man Tuesday evening.Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die at the state prison Bonne Terre, Missouri, for the killings of his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago. Attorney Kent Gipson's motion asks the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Taylor's innocence claim. A similar request to the Missouri Supreme Court was turned aside late Monday.The Midwest Innocence Project, the national NAACP and several...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Civil rights groups seek halt to Missouri execution

The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children.“There are many reasons to spare Mr. Taylor’s life, but they all come down to one: the State of Missouri has the life of a man in its hands, and, in this life and death decision, lies the weight of moral responsibility,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson wrote to the Republican governor. “The evidence presented at trial does not support Mr. Taylor’s conviction.”Separately, nearly...
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

BLM’s Role in Tyre Nichols’ Death & DeSantis’ Minding of the Store

BLM’s Role in Tyre Nichols’ Death & DeSantis’ Minding of the Store - Top 3 Takeaways - February 2nd, 2023. Would Tyre Nichols be alive today if not for Black Lives Matter? In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ funeral, it’s a question that’s worth asking. Now to some it may seem odd that an organization theoretically founded on the principal of supporting the lives of Black people would be responsible for the loss of them but that’s very much been the case. You don’t need data or anything more than a little basic awareness to know that those most negatively impacted by increases in crime are those who’re most economically vulnerable in society. And that those most economically vulnerable are most commonly minorities. Likewise, little more than basic awareness and common sense is needed to know that generally, fewer police will equal higher rates of crime. So, let’s take this line of thought to the next level informationally. What would you suspect would happen if our population were to grow by 9.1% at the same time those employed in law enforcement were to shrink by 6.8%? Anything good? And who would be the most likely to be hurt in that scenario? Now, if those numbers seem awfully precise and perhaps a bit too much so to be hypothetical, you’d be right. Population adjusted full-time law enforcement is now 15.9% below peak pre-BLM levels. And you tell me. Is our society better off for it? While our society has grown by greater than 27.8 million people over the past 15 years, our full-time law enforcement levels have fallen by 48,281 professionals. Not good. Predictably not good things have happened. And predictably minorities have been the most negatively impacted. But Black lives are supposed to matter right? And as we’ve seen in the Memphis police example of the Tyre Nichols murder, it’s about far more than just staffing levels. Yes, law enforcement agencies across the country have struggled with recruitment in recent years. Yes, retirements are up 45% and those leaving law enforcement for another profession are up 18% post the murder of George Floyd and the rise of BLM’s defund police movement. And yes, that means the average law enforcement agency anywhere in the USA is currently significantly understaffed. But it’s not just about sheer numbers either. As I articulated earlier in the week...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBKO

Leitchfield republican senator aims to abolish Kentucky’s death penalty

LEITCHFIELD/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Part two of Kentucky’s legislative session reconvenes on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and one senator hopes the bill he’s sponsoring regarding the death penalty will push through both chambers this time. Senate Bill 45 is sponsored by Republican Senator Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield. The legislation...
KENTUCKY STATE

