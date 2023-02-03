Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Our Views: Louisiana may be the worst place to be a woman, but it doesn't have to be
When someone claims a state is bad for the health and safety of more than half its residents, it’s going to raise eyebrows. Such was the case with a recent news story by reporter Emily Woodruff, which quoted Michelle Jeanis, a criminal justice professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, asserting that ''Louisiana is the worst place to be a woman.”
Louisiana Prisons in Violation of the 14th Amendment: 'Unconstitutional'
The state is "deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention of people in its custody," said the Justice Department after a two-year investigation.
NOLA.com
Louisiana has known it overdetains inmates for a decade. Will the feds force it to stop?
When the federal government announced last week that Louisiana's prison system has been regularly violating the Constitution by holding inmates past their release dates — at one point affecting more than one out of every four people released — it was not exposing a new issue. As far...
Vox
Ron DeSantis wants to make it much easier for the government to kill people
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last week, Republican Florida Gov....
U.S. finds Louisiana deliberately kept inmates past release date
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Justice Department found Louisiana violated the U.S. Constitution by confining people in its custody past the dates when they were legally entitled to be released, adding state authorities were "deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention."
At DeSantis’ Urging, Florida Republicans Introduce Bills to Eliminate Unanimous Jury Requirement in Death Penalty Cases
Florida Republicans are pushing to change the law to eliminate the need for juries to be unanimous to sentence a defendant to death. The change comes as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ sweeping criminal justice plan, which he has said is related to the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people, but narrowly avoided a death sentence when one juror refused to vote for capital punishment.
‘Teach the Truth:’ Black Professor Rebels Against DeSantis’ WOKE Law Restricting Teachings on Race
This Black man is not going to stand for Black history being white-washed. Dr. Marvin Dunn, a professor emeritus at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, has gone against Florida governor Ron DeSantis‘ law prohibiting lessons on race with his “Teach the Truth” tour, where he highlights racism in the state.
School Banned BLM Shirts, But Allowed Nooses & Confederate Symbols: Lawsuit
Georgia school officials allegedly told Black students that Black Lives Matter messaging was disruptive, while the Confederate flag represents 'heritage not hate.'
Newell: Two state agencies could investigate Cantrell over pamphlet
WWL’s Newell Normand says those investigators would have to figure out if Cantrell’s mailer legitimately promotes the city government and her administration or if she crossed the line and used public funds for self-promotion.
Here's Why Senate Bill 147 is Causing Concern Among Texas Residents
A controversial Senate Bill is angering some Texas residents. The bill aims to limit people from four countries from owning property in Texas. If passed, Senate Bill 147 limits citizens from North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China from buying Texas property.
Washington Examiner
Georgia inmate allowed to sue for execution by firing squad, appeals court rules
An Atlanta federal appeals court unanimously ruled that a Georgia man on death row for murder can continue a lawsuit that would allow him to be executed by a firing squad instead of the sedative cocktail the state uses in lethal injections. Michael Nance has asked to be put to...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia man sentenced for his part in the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Joshua Haynes of Covington, Virginia, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars and 36 months of supervised release for his part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Prosecutors said Haynes entered the U.S. Capitol, smashed and stomped equipment at a media staging area, and helped...
Florida Has a Right to Destroy its Universities
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Elections have consequences. Florida’s governor has decided to root out wrong-think at one of Florida’s public colleges, and his harebrained meddling will likely harm the school, but he has every right to do it.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. Republicans’ 2024 magical thinking March 2023 cover story: We’ve lost the plot. Montana’s Black mayor Florida’s Soviet CommissarsFlorida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has set out to ruin...
Attorneys, advocates seek stay of execution for Missouri man
An attorney for Raheem Taylor is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a “constitutionally intolerable event” — the potential execution of an innocent man Tuesday evening.Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die at the state prison Bonne Terre, Missouri, for the killings of his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago. Attorney Kent Gipson's motion asks the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Taylor's innocence claim. A similar request to the Missouri Supreme Court was turned aside late Monday.The Midwest Innocence Project, the national NAACP and several...
Civil rights groups seek halt to Missouri execution
The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children.“There are many reasons to spare Mr. Taylor’s life, but they all come down to one: the State of Missouri has the life of a man in its hands, and, in this life and death decision, lies the weight of moral responsibility,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson wrote to the Republican governor. “The evidence presented at trial does not support Mr. Taylor’s conviction.”Separately, nearly...
iheart.com
BLM’s Role in Tyre Nichols’ Death & DeSantis’ Minding of the Store
BLM’s Role in Tyre Nichols’ Death & DeSantis’ Minding of the Store - Top 3 Takeaways - February 2nd, 2023. Would Tyre Nichols be alive today if not for Black Lives Matter? In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ funeral, it’s a question that’s worth asking. Now to some it may seem odd that an organization theoretically founded on the principal of supporting the lives of Black people would be responsible for the loss of them but that’s very much been the case. You don’t need data or anything more than a little basic awareness to know that those most negatively impacted by increases in crime are those who’re most economically vulnerable in society. And that those most economically vulnerable are most commonly minorities. Likewise, little more than basic awareness and common sense is needed to know that generally, fewer police will equal higher rates of crime. So, let’s take this line of thought to the next level informationally. What would you suspect would happen if our population were to grow by 9.1% at the same time those employed in law enforcement were to shrink by 6.8%? Anything good? And who would be the most likely to be hurt in that scenario? Now, if those numbers seem awfully precise and perhaps a bit too much so to be hypothetical, you’d be right. Population adjusted full-time law enforcement is now 15.9% below peak pre-BLM levels. And you tell me. Is our society better off for it? While our society has grown by greater than 27.8 million people over the past 15 years, our full-time law enforcement levels have fallen by 48,281 professionals. Not good. Predictably not good things have happened. And predictably minorities have been the most negatively impacted. But Black lives are supposed to matter right? And as we’ve seen in the Memphis police example of the Tyre Nichols murder, it’s about far more than just staffing levels. Yes, law enforcement agencies across the country have struggled with recruitment in recent years. Yes, retirements are up 45% and those leaving law enforcement for another profession are up 18% post the murder of George Floyd and the rise of BLM’s defund police movement. And yes, that means the average law enforcement agency anywhere in the USA is currently significantly understaffed. But it’s not just about sheer numbers either. As I articulated earlier in the week...
WBKO
Leitchfield republican senator aims to abolish Kentucky’s death penalty
LEITCHFIELD/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Part two of Kentucky’s legislative session reconvenes on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and one senator hopes the bill he’s sponsoring regarding the death penalty will push through both chambers this time. Senate Bill 45 is sponsored by Republican Senator Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield. The legislation...
Comments / 0