BLM’s Role in Tyre Nichols’ Death & DeSantis’ Minding of the Store - Top 3 Takeaways - February 2nd, 2023. Would Tyre Nichols be alive today if not for Black Lives Matter? In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ funeral, it’s a question that’s worth asking. Now to some it may seem odd that an organization theoretically founded on the principal of supporting the lives of Black people would be responsible for the loss of them but that’s very much been the case. You don’t need data or anything more than a little basic awareness to know that those most negatively impacted by increases in crime are those who’re most economically vulnerable in society. And that those most economically vulnerable are most commonly minorities. Likewise, little more than basic awareness and common sense is needed to know that generally, fewer police will equal higher rates of crime. So, let’s take this line of thought to the next level informationally. What would you suspect would happen if our population were to grow by 9.1% at the same time those employed in law enforcement were to shrink by 6.8%? Anything good? And who would be the most likely to be hurt in that scenario? Now, if those numbers seem awfully precise and perhaps a bit too much so to be hypothetical, you’d be right. Population adjusted full-time law enforcement is now 15.9% below peak pre-BLM levels. And you tell me. Is our society better off for it? While our society has grown by greater than 27.8 million people over the past 15 years, our full-time law enforcement levels have fallen by 48,281 professionals. Not good. Predictably not good things have happened. And predictably minorities have been the most negatively impacted. But Black lives are supposed to matter right? And as we’ve seen in the Memphis police example of the Tyre Nichols murder, it’s about far more than just staffing levels. Yes, law enforcement agencies across the country have struggled with recruitment in recent years. Yes, retirements are up 45% and those leaving law enforcement for another profession are up 18% post the murder of George Floyd and the rise of BLM’s defund police movement. And yes, that means the average law enforcement agency anywhere in the USA is currently significantly understaffed. But it’s not just about sheer numbers either. As I articulated earlier in the week...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO