Genius Sports Introduces Revolutionary Fan Engagement Solution
Details of the new all-in-one fan engagement suite emerged Tuesday. The company explained that the new engine will deliver unique ways for sportsbooks, teams, leagues, brands and other sports industry stakeholders to engage with their fans. Genius’ fan engagement Suite consists of data-driven solutions that provide a wide range of...
Light & Wonder Brings More Exclusive Content to OpenGaming with Atlantic Digital
Atlantic Digital provides a number of excellent proprietary games designed to engage consumers. Many of these games are based on classic film and TV titles, giving the studio а unique signature style. This uniqueness positions Atlantic Digital firmly in the industry and establishes it as a cutting-edge and leading supplier of gaming products.
A Look at the Team Behind Casinolytics
The duo’s data science company uses machine learning and AI to power the world’s only tool for measuring the performance of influencers, casino games and game providers on live streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and kick.com. The two professionals’ goal is to provide Casinolytics’ partners with AI-powered data, insights and knowledge that help them to further explore, research and benchmark the growing live streaming space.
Digitain Names Iain Hutchison Chief Revenue Officer
Announced Tuesday, the new collaboration will see Hutchison spearhead the company’s revenue growth strategy. Having an industry expert as a chief revenue officer, Digitain is planning to further expand its global presence and footprint within the fast-growing iGaming sector. Hutchison brings more than two decades of experience after being...
FunFair Games Presents New Logo and Branding amid Growth Plans
The innovative online gaming studio with a vision to shake up the traditional iGaming industry has presented its fresh rebranding ideas as a means of upgrading its brand identity, personality, and vision. At the same time, with the help of its new logo and branding elements, FunFair Games hopes to get closer to its declared goal of becoming a leading premium provider of next-gen iGaming content.
EPIC Risk Management Joined Kindred’s New Pilot Project
Gambling harm consultancy EPIC Risk Management announced that its partnership with Kindred group has been strengthened after EPIC became part of Kindred’s pilot panel committed to zero revenues from harmful gambling. A Panel of Expert Organizations. The new phase of the relationship between EPIC Risk Management and the Malta-licensed...
Enteractive to Reactivate Players for BetCity
BetCity, an online casino subsidiary of Entain, has signed a new partnership agreement with Enteractive, a B2B company providing retention services. Under the deal, Enteractive will power BetCity’s reactivation campaigns in the Netherlands. BetCity Employs Enteractive’s Services. Enteractive is a seasoned company delivering leading retention services that reinforces...
Light & Wonder Introduces Pioneering Wonder 500 Solution
Light & Wonder’s in-house crew has developed the innovative product for operators in the UK looking for a market-focused suite of fresh content that is created with players in mind. Wonder 500 to Answer Operators’ Requirements. The leader in cross-platform games and entertainment currently uses advanced technology and...
Bayes Esports to Provide Exclusive Match Data for EFG
Bayes Esports, a top provider of esports live data, has unveiled a new strategic partnership with ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), a major esports event organizer. Under the multi-year agreement, Bayes Esports will serve as the exclusive match data provider for many tournaments and leagues hosted by EFG. The Two Parties...
Octoplay Brings Ralitsa Georgieva as Director of Business Development
Ralitsa Georgieva will be stepping in as Director of Business for the up-and-coming Octoplay, which is rapidly looking to expand its geographical reach and deliver new products tailored to appeal to a broad audience. Trusted Industry Veteran to Help Octoplay Grow. Georgieva is a seasoned industry veteran, having worked as...
Jelly Entertainment Secures Licensing for Megaways Feature
The company is happy to tap into the Megaways feature which will be introduced and incorporated into its own game development processes and allow Jelly to further enhance its slot offer. Revelling in the Megaways Experience with Jelly Entertainment. Megaways games are patented by Big Time Gaming which has been...
ICE Landmark Awards Recipients Announced
One of the biggest industry events for B2B companies in the gaming sector, ICE London, is just around the corner. Scheduled to take place between February 7 and 9 at ExCel London, the convention will once again bring the industry together. With the event starting tomorrow, Clarion Gaming unveiled who the recipients of the ICE Landmark Awards will be:
Kambi Group to Continue Supplying SunBet with Solutions
Kambi Group, a leading business-to-business supplier of sports betting solutions, has announced an extension of its agreement with the African casino and hospitality giant Sun International. Under the extended deal, Kambi will continue to power the operator’s sports betting operations with industry-leading sports betting tech and services. This agreement...
Aristocrat Boosts Anaxi via Roxor Gaming Acquisition
Initially, the takeover of the B2B RMG supplier was announced back in September 2022. After securing all of the necessary gaming regulatory pre-approvals, Aristocrat revealed Friday it has finalized the takeover. Per the acquisition, Roxor Gaming will boost Anaxi, Aristocrat’s online RMG business operation. As a result of the new...
NetBet Adopts Citizen’s Payment Solution
NetBet UK, a leading online casino brand, has penned a deal with the payment solutions provider Citizen. Under the agreement, NetBet will benefit from Citizen’s lightning-fast payments. As agreed, Citizen will join the list of NetBet partners and will leverage its critically-acclaimed cashless payment solutions to improve deposits and...
Yggdrasil wins Innovator of the Year Award at IGA 2023
Yggdrasil was shortlisted and awarded competing against dozens of other worthwhile companies who vied for the same distinction at the International Gaming Awards 2023. The ceremony was held at the Savoy Hotel in London, reuniting the very best providers and operators from the entire spectrum of the gambling industry, including online and land-based experts.
Super Group Confirms Plans to Sell DGC’s Non-core B2B Division
On Monday, Super Group confirmed the proposed sale of DGC’s non-core B2B division to the leading provider of content for the iGaming industry that has a growing portfolio of more than 200 partners around the world, Games Global. It was only recently that Super Group expanded its global presence...
