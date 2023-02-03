Read full article on original website
Former Radford hoops star Cameron Jones passes away
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke native and former Radford University basketball player Cameron Jones has passed away. The university made the announcement via the athletics Twitter page on Sunday morning. Though no cause of death has been released, the outpouring of love and support for the local hoop star has...
Augusta Free Press
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 74-68 loss at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech shot 50.9 percent, got 18 makes at the rim, and was 4-of-7 from three in the second half, in its 74-68 win over fourth-ranked Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies scored their 74 points on 63 possessions, 1.175 points per possession, in the win. Four of Virginia’s last five...
WSLS
Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
WDBJ7.com
Jo Dee Messina set to perform at Dr Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer Jo Dee Messina is set to perform at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges in Downtown Roanoke as part of the Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series. Messina is scheduled to perform Saturday, May 20, 2023. Messina’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” was released...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia
Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
WSLS
Stuck in the freezer now, but temperatures bounce back soon
ROANOKE, Va. – The polar vortex is here and we’re shivering on this first Saturday morning of February. Many areas have seen temperatures bottom out in the teens!. While we will warm up this afternoon, it’s still looking like a cold day overall with highs in the low 40s.
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants to try in Roanoke: Trip Advisor
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re looking for the best food in the Roanoke area, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top-rated restaurants to have on your list.
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
chathamstartribune.com
Find a unique pet at Bubble Aquatics and Exotics
Ashlynn Tickle holds a small white python. The small snake wraps around her wrist and nestles into Tickle's hand as she talks about the reptile that is native to Africa, Asia and Australia. "She is called a Blue-Eyed Lucy because she's solid white with blue eyes," Tickle said. This snake...
cbs19news
BUCK Squad hosts vigil for slain member
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A vigil was held on Friday evening to celebrate the life of a man murdered a week ago on Grove Street. On Jan. 28, 36-year-old Eldridge Smith of Charlottesville was found dead in his SUV. Police say he had been shot several times. The Charlottesville...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg Association seeks applicants for “Launch LYH”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association is calling on current and potential business owners for a chance to cash in on a portion of $115,000 in grant funding. “Launch LYH is a program put on by the Downtown Lynchburg Association that is meant to be put in place...
wfirnews.com
Three teens shot in northwest Roanoke incident last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Virginia Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Many people travel to Italy for the hand-crafted, made-from-scratch pizzas alone. Yet what if we told you there was a place in Virginia that delivered a comparable experience, save the pricey flight overseas? Lampo Neapolitan Pizza is about as authentic as it gets, and it’s conveniently located in Charlottesville. This tiny restaurant often has a line out the door, and the reason is that the food is just that good. If you enjoy quality pizza made with the finest local ingredients, you owe it to yourself to visit Lampo.
wfirnews.com
Shooting on Peters Creek Road last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 4, 2023 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Responding officers located two adult victims, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds inside of a business in the area. The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s injuries appeared to be serious. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
